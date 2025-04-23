"What I like about Ohio State is the atmosphere they are building there": Nation's No. 1 IOL high on Ryan Day's program after recent visit

Five-star interior offensive lineman Darius Gray visited Ohio State on Saturday to meet Ryan Day and his staff. The standout from St. Christopher's School in Virginia has now scheduled an official visit to Columbus for June 11 and 12.

"What I like about Ohio State is the atmosphere they are building there, but most importantly, they are open to spreading the gospel," Gray told On3.

OSU hasn’t landed a five-star offensive lineman in years, so securing the commitment of the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder Gray would be a major win. He received an offer from the Buckeyes following an outstanding performance at a camp in June 2024.

“Ohio State is one of those schools that everyone wants to go to," Gray told On3 after getting the offer.

Former offensive line coach Justin Frye was Gray's lead recruiter at OSU, and the role has now shifted to the new position coach Tyler Bowen. At Penn State, Bowen recruited several elite players like offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who was the No. 11 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

Bowen himself also played offensive line for Maryland (2007- 2009). It speaks volumes about Bowen's experience in this position, which might be a key selling point for five-star recruits like Gray.

Does Ohio State have an edge in Darius Gray's recruitment?

Darius Gray has made six visits to Ohio State, which could suggest he favors the Buckeyes. However, he noted that all 12 schools on his shortlist are equal contenders in his recruitment.

“All 12, as of right now, are tied for my top schools that I want to go to," Gray told On3 in December. "I know a lot of people have put a lot of thought into me going to South Carolina or other schools that I’ve been to a lot of times, but honestly, I don’t think anybody has the edge just yet."

"If that was the case, I would’ve committed by now," Gray said. "So, the top 12 is very important to see what school can stand out and separate themselves from the others.”

Gray is the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in Virginia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

