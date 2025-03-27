"What does LeBron (James) think about this": Hoops fans react as Koa Peat set to team up with Bryce James at Arizona

Koa Peat, the No. 7-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), made his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats. In the process, he rejected offers from other programs including Arizona State, Texas, Houston and North Carolina, among others.

Peat's much-awaited decision came on Wednesday and was posted on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he revealed his decision with his mother sitting behind him. Pat McAfee also shared the highlight on X:

"BREAKING NEWS: 'I will be going to the University of Arizona,'” the post was captioned.

The hoops fans quickly joined the comments section as Peat is set to team up with the son of the four-time NBA Champ, LeBron James, Bryce James:

"Damn that's crazy. What does LeBron think about this," commented a fan.

Another fan commented about Peat and James playing together and wanted No. 4 player, Nate Ament, to make his decision official, "Wow!!! Peat and Bryce playing together? thats..interesting to say the least. However, big ups to this guy, he's such an amazing talent and shown it consistently with Perry, cant wait to see how he plays at Arizona. Nate Ament, you're next fam, post your decision already!!!"

More fans joined the conversation in the comments section:

Hoops fans react as Koa Peat set to team up with Bryce Jame at Arizona

"Arizonas very own!! He’s definitely excited for an upset tonight 👀👀👀," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Pat, great segment with Koa’s commit! To further Koa’s dog lore. He played the last 2 games for the AIA Open State Championship with a broken right hand. Perry High School continues to grow its elite athletics legacy! @brockpurdy13 Cody and Jalen Williams."

"When will Pat realize this means Koa will light up his Mountaneers twice next season?" commented a fan.

A fan commented, "Best decision of your life kid."

Koa Peat leads Perry High School to State Championship

Koa Peat has been exceptional this season for the Perry Pumas. In the 2025 AIA Boys Basketball State Championships (Arizona), Peat led his team to a 70-29 win against Dysart on Feb. 19 in the first round. He also led them to an 83-54 victory over Brophy College Prep in the second round on Feb. 21.

In the quarterfinals, the Pumas defeated Ironwood with a 67-45 margin on Feb. 28. They reached the semifinals and sealed a 76-57 victory over O'Connor on March 5 and lifted the trophy after defeating Sunnyslope 63-44 on March 8.

Koa Peat will be accompanied by Bryce James and Dwayne Aristode at the Wildcats next season.

