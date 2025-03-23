"What a moment to remember": Fans celebrate 100 high school seniors' swearing-in ceremony between live game

During the state championship tournament in Minnesota, a special swearing-in ceremony was held during a game's halftime break. Over a hundred senior high school students who chose to join the military took their oaths. These students will join the Minnesota Army National Guard after graduating high school.

It is not uncommon for these events to happen as the various branches of the U.S. military often conduct them to help attract more people to enlist. The Army, the National Guard and the Navy are known for their connection to basketball and have sponsored tournaments to promote enlistment among the youth.

The tournament, which was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, had many fans talking.

"Brings shivers down my spine!" Another tweeted.

Fans praised these new Minnesota Army National Guard enlistees for their commitment to the country.

"Good job! God speed to you all. You make us proud!" One tweeted.

"So happy for these Minnesota children in their families!" Another tweeted.

"Thank you for your service!" One tweeted.

Because the enlistees have enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard, they will not be under the federal government and the Trump administration, but under the authority of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who himself was a member of the state's National Guard.

Which teams won the Minnesota state championships game?

The oathtaking ceremony was held during the quarterfinal games at Target Center, home of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. The MHSL Class A, AA, AAA, and AAAA tournaments' finals and the semifinals were held at the Williams Arena instead.

No. 2 Dawson Boyd faced off against No. 1 Cherry High School in the Class A final on Saturday. Dawson Boyd won the tournament, with Red Lake County getting third place during the consolation game at the Gangelhoff Center at Concordia University.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Albany won the Class AA championship against No. 2 Waseca. Both teams came into the final undefeated. Albany snapped its opponent's unbeaten streak 70–63 on Saturday.

Also, Alexandria Area defeated Mankato East 73–64 for the Class AAA championship on Saturday. Finally, Wayzata defeated Cretin Derham Hall 80–55 for the Class AAAA championship.

