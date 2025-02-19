  • home icon
  "What's not to be excited about ": UCF's Mikey Williams has high praises for No. 1 ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith

"What's not to be excited about ": UCF's Mikey Williams has high praises for No. 1 ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith

By Inioluwa
Modified Feb 19, 2025 11:02 GMT
Harvard-Westlake Invitational: Ontario Christian v St. Joseph
Harvard-Westlake Invitational: Ontario Christian v St. Joseph's - Source: Getty

No. 1 ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith was featured in a 30-minute-long documentary with Hoopers4Dayz, a Southern California-based organization that is dedicated to growing women's basketball. The documentary video, which was shared on the organization's YouTube channel on Saturday, covered Kaleena's basketball journey throughout her freshman year.

youtube-cover
The documentary also featured UCF shooting guard Mikey Williams, who was around to see Kaleena lead Ontario Christian to an 86-48 victory against the Centennial Huskies on Feb. 14, 2024. Williams had had nothing but admiration and praise for Kaleena:

"It's the feeling, the fluidity of her moves and her pace and girls don't usually play with that kind of like pace. So to see her being able to tap like off her little, her foot work's crazy, she's fast, quick, everything, like what's not to be excited about" (18:43-19:14)
"The biggest obstacle coming her way is herself. the end of the day is her vs her so can't nobody get in the way of her but her." (20:46-20:52)

Kaleena ended that game with 35 points, seven rebounds, ten assists, and five steals. That season, she averaged 34.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 steals per game, leading Ontario Christian to a 28-5 record.

Kaleena Smith's Ontario Christian faces Bishop Montgomery in CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball championship second game

The Ontario Christian Knights are set to face Bishop Montgomery in their first game of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Girls' Basketball Championships Open Division Pool Play tournament. The game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The Knights are currently on a 26-1 record this season and are heading into this game on a 12-game winning streak. Their first Open Division game came against Sage Hill, and it ended in a 68-35 victory.

Bishop Montgomery, on the other hand, is coming off a 74-38 loss against Sierra Canyon, which came in their first Open division game. They are currently on a 21-4 record this season.

Edited by Debasish
