“What’s going on in Eugene?”: CFB fans react as Dan Lanning’s Oregon loses another weapon in 5-star OT Kodi Greene

Kodi Greene, a five-star offensive tackle from Mater Dei High School, flipped his commitment to the Washington Huskies from the Oregon Ducks on Thursday. He was committed to the Ducks on Aug. 12, 2024, according to On3. Despite his commitment to Oregon, Greene kept his recruitment open and the Huskies took advantage.

Ad

Greene received an offer from Washington on Jun. 16, 2023. Since receiving the offer, the five-star recruit has taken one unofficial visit to Washington, as per 247Sports. The 6-foot-6 athlete was in Washington on Jun. 20 last year for the visit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The offensive tackle's decision created a lot of buzz among CFB fans. A majority of the fans trolled Oregon for losing the commitment of the five-star recruit.

"What’s going on in Eugene?" one fan said.

"Oregon football been crumbling for months now? Culture problem? Or are these kids just tired of being told they will win big games then never winning shit?" another fan said.

Ad

"Lanning getting stuffed in a locker by Washington??" one fan said.

Kodi Greene became the Washington Huskies' ninth commitment from the Class of 2026.

"Oregon losing its luster I see," one fan said.

"Love to see it tired of them buying everyone," another fan said.

"Damn this one sucks to see but you never know someone’s reason so not gonna jump to any conclusions. Nothing but the best," one fan said.

Ad

The 6-foot-6 athlete is ranked No. 23 in the country and is the fourth-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the fifth-best overall recruit in the state of California.

Kodi Greene is the Washington Huskies' only five-star commit from the Class of 2026

The five-star offensive tackle from Santa Ana, California, Kodi Greene, ditched the Oregon Ducks for the Washington Huskies on April 24. He chose the Huskies over top schools such as USC, Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas, Auburn and Michigan.

Ad

Greene became the Huskies' only five-star commitment, as per On3. The five-star athlete is set to take an official visit to Washington in June this year. He has already taken one unofficial visit to the program last year.

Washington's Class of 2026 is ranked No.23 in the country, according to On3. The Huskies have landed commitments of nine athletes so far. Apart from Kodi Greene, the remaining eight athletes are three-star prospects, as per the recruiting website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More