"What he's telling me is there's no other place like Notre Dame": Four-star CB reflects on Marcus Freeman's strong pitch

Four-star cornerback Dorian Barney has been a top target for major college programs, including Notre Dame. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman himself made sure to keep a constant connection with the Carrollton High School (Georgia) standout throughout his recruitment.

“He’s got a lot on his mind, but with him taking the time out to talk to me, hop on a phone call with me, send me a text, him taking the time out to do that, that means a lot," Barney told Irish Sports Daily about Freeman's strong push. "He could be doing a lot of other things, especially as the head coach.”

Besides Notre Dame, Barney's top 12 includes Oregon, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A&M. However, Freeman continues to stress the Irish's unique appeal.

“What he's telling me is there's no other place like Notre Dame that you want to play football, get good academics, life after football Notre Dame,” Barney said. “Overall, you get everything when you go to Notre Dame.”

Dorian Barney is the No. 13 recruit in Georgia and the No. 14 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He initially committed to Alabama's 2026 class in May but backed off his pledge in November.

Notre Dame looking to secure an official visit from Dorian Barney

Among Dorian Barney's top 12 schools, Notre Dame, along with Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, and Penn State, has yet to host him for a visit. However, competition is tight, as he plans to take only five official visits.

"How I'll decide is how strong the relationship is I have with the coaches, and how bad they want me and stay on me," Barney told 247Sports regarding his visit selections.

Barney currently has no plans for visits in the fall, but he remains open to making trips if circumstances change.

"I need to see everything," Barney told Irish Sports Daily. "I'll talk to the coaching staff, see how they see me fitting in the defense and we'll go on from there.”

With a goal of committing before his senior season begins, Dorian Barney has prioritized relationships, development and culture in his decision-making process. The good news for Notre Dame is that the program checks all those boxes.

