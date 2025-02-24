When is 2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic? Date, roster details and more

The 35th edition of the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic will take place on July 19 at Lewiston High School. This event showcases over 140 premier high school athletes and cheerleaders from over 60 high school programs across Maine.

The athletes are selected by the Maine Football Coaches Association. The event helps raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children, which is a network of 22 non-profit medical facilities across North America.

Below are the listed athletes from the East and West rosters.

2025 Maine Lobster Bowl Classic West Roster

# Max Andrews, WR, Kennebunk

# Aiden Levesque, OL, Leavitt

# Rhylen Avery, RB, Sanford

# Henry Mahoney, OL, Thornton Academy

# Liam Backman, DL, CHeverus

# Charles Majkowski, OL, Kennebunk

# Cullen Behen, DL, Biddeford

# Michael Malia, DL, Freyburg Academy

# Cam Bradbury, DB, Massabesic

# Peter Martin, QB, York

# Cody Cobb, DB, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

# David Mbuyamda, DL, Westbrook

# Kobi Conant, DB, Gray-New Gloucester

# Nolan O'Driscoll, OL, Poland

# Brandon Cooper, DB, Spruce Mountain

# Jackson Paradis, WR, Thornton Academy

# C.J. Cooper, WR, Bronny Eagle

# Teddy Peters, DB, Freeport

# Jack Crosby, LB, Marancook

# Wes Piper, DB, Greely

# Maddox Cusumano, DB, Boothbay

# Eli Potter, LB, Wells

# Kaiden Delano, LB, Oak Hill

# Riley Provencher, WR, Old Orchard Beach

# Jayden Doughty, LB, Bonny Eagle

# Keegan Reny, TE, Leavitt

# Eli Filieo, OL, South Portland

# Jamier Rose, QB, Noble

# Wyatt Gawtry, TE, Yarmouth

# Christian Silva, DL, Deering

# Trevor Gerrish, TE, Brunswick

# Brandley Sirois, WR, Mountain, Valley

# Tyler Granata, OL Cape Elizabeth

# Brady Stone, LB, Kennebunk

# Brady Haynes, DL, South Portland

# Cole Tomuschat, OL, Scarborough

# Easton Healy, DB, South Portland

# Issac Ward, OL, Bonny Eagle

# Jack Karlonas, LB, Gorham

#Shane Waterman, DL, Marshwood

# Tavian Lauture, DB, Marshwood

# Tavian Lauture, DB, Deering

# Chadise Wells, OL, Sacopee Valley

# Kaiden Lavalley, OL, Lisbon

# Dakota White, DL, Dirigo

2025 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic East Roster

# Cameron Atinkson, DB, Stearns

# Brady Grant, DL, Orono

# Indi Backman, RB, Falmouth

# Andrew Henaghen, WR, Hampden Academy

# Seth Bard, LB, Winslow

# Noah Holden, LB, Nokomis

# Jake Biberstein, OL, Bangor

# Max Hopkins, LB, Hermon

# Owen Bombardier, OL, Falmouth

# Colin Kelly, DL, Portland

# Drake Brunelle, WR, Messalonskee

# Caleb Kennedy, QB, Maine Central Institute

# Colton Carter, RB, Lawrence

# Aiden Kochendoerfer, WR, Hampden Academy

# Daniel Carter, DL, Ellsworth

# Gabe Lash, WR, Medomak Valley

# Claeb Colby, TE, Brewer

# Ell Laverdiere, DL, Oxford Hills

# Bruce Coulter, WR, Hermon

# Jackson Murray, WR, Morse

# Kyle Doody, DL, Gardiner

# Brayden Penney, DL, Windham

# Joe Dube, OL, Lewiston

# Anthony Pickell, OL, Messalonkee

# Ben Dubios, DB, Edward Little

# Donovan Porterm LB, Waterville

# Issac Dutille, LB, Camden Hills

# Jeffrey Randall, TE, Lewiston

# Isaiah Ervin, QB, Houlton

# J.P. Reinzo, RB, Old Town

# Ryken Evans, DB, Belfast

# Mason Rose, LD, Mount Desert Island

# Zeb Foster, WR, Oceanside

# Bryon Rubito, OL, Windham

# Miller Foss, DB, Skowhegan

# Tristan Smith, LB, John Bapst

# Will Francis, WR, Orono

# Anthony Tavares, OL, Portland

# Ian Friend, LB, Mattanawcook Academy

# Louis Thurston, RB, Portland

# Porter Gahaghan, DL, Medomak Valley

# Silas Topolski, WR, Foxcroft Academy

# Stephen Galkowski, DB, Mt. Blue

# Jackson Veilleux, LB, Cony

# Tyler Gould, RB, Dexter

# Wyatt Weaver, OL, Bucksport

The event is scheduled at Lewiston High School's Don Roux Field on July 19, 2025, at 4 PM.

