"When you come to make your decision, make sure it’s the right decision": Kalen DeBoer's five-star RB target for Alabama drops recruitment update

Five-star running back Ezavier Crowell first connected with Alabama shortly after Kalen DeBoer was hired in 2024. Since then, the Crimson Tide running backs coach Robert Gillespie has consistently pursued him and treated him as a major target. On Monday, the standout from Jackson High School (Alabama) shared a huge update regarding his commitment timeline.
"I Will No Longer Be Committing On December 31st," Crowell tweeted.
Explaining the change, Crowell told Tide Sports:
“When you come to make your decision, make sure it’s the right decision, one that you don’t regret."
Besides Alabama, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back has Auburn, Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia and Texas in his top 6.
Crowell has been a dominant force on the field since his first snap at Jackson. In his sophomore season, he logged 168 carries for 1,964 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns, adding 258 receiving yards and two more scores.
In January, Crowell reclassified from the class of 2027 to 2026 and will now enter his senior season. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is ranked as the No. 2 running back in the 2026 cycle and the No. 30 overall player in the nation. He also boasts elite speed, with a personal best of 10.6 seconds in the 100-meter dash.
Alabama continues trending for Ezavier Crowell's commitment
Being an in-state prospect, Ezavier Crowell had several chances to visit Alabama, including attending the Crimson Tide's A-Day practice on April 12. After that visit, On3's Steve Wiltfong picked up a prediction for Crowell to choose Kalen DeBoer's program, giving the school a 87.5% chance in this race.
“The stuff, the talent, the quality, it’s all there. Of course, the program's different," Jackson coach Cody Flournoy told Tide Sports about. "That’s kind of one of the things. They’re recruiting the right guys, I’ll say that. They’re still pushing that mold that it’s Bama as usual.”
If Crowell ends with the Crimson Tide, he will be their first running back commit in the 2026 class. DeBoer and Co. have five committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 6 in the nation and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference.