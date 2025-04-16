"When it comes to my kid, I just don't play around." LaLa Anthony opens up about realigning her focus on her son, Kiyan Anthony

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's ex, LaLa Anthony, who is the mother of Syracuse signing Kiyan Anthony, was featured in the latest episode of Richer Lives by SoFi podcast alongside host Vivian Tu. In the podcast, which aired on the SoFi Youtube channel on Tuesday, LaLa Anthony opened up about her career, finances, and some of the money lessons she's learned over the years.

The American TV personality and actress also had a couple of things to say about her son, Kiyan Anthony. She emphasized that no matter how busy her schedule gets, she always prioritizes being there for him:

"I schedule everything around my son so everything around my son so whatever he has like, when I leave here I'm going to Augusta 'cause he has a basketball tournament.

"I've had to tell my manager, I've had to tell agents, I've had to tell TV show like it's my kid's birthday, it's my kid's this. I have to be there. There's no version that I'm not going to be there when it comes to my kid, i just don't play around." (13:01-13:22)

La La shared that her approach to work has changed over the years, especially since becoming a mom. When asked when she realized it was time to slow down with work, she said:

"Probably when I had my son, you know, I wanted to always be present for his moments. I never want to be that mom that's like, "Oh, my mom was working, so she didn't come to this this this this this." (12:56-12:40)

According to LaLa, she endeavors to always be present for all of her son's special moments, as she regrets missing any of it:

"I have missed moments because of work that, you know, sometimes I look back and regret," she said. "But for the most part, he can say that my mom's always been there for all of my moments, and my mom's always been present.

"So I think having a child automatically makes you, you know, realign your focus and your priorities." (12:40-12:32)

La La Anthony has always shown consistent support for her son Kiyan's basketball journey, from being present at his games to regularly celebrating him on social media.

Kiyan Anthony has just concluded his high school basketball career with the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders and will be heading to Syracuse to play college basketball next season. He can be sure to always have his mother's support even as he wears the Syracuse Orange shirt next season.

Kiyan Anthony Represents His Mother LaLa Anthony's Puerto Rican Roots at The Nike Hoops Summit

Kiyan Anthony represented Puerto Rico as Team World took on Team USA in the Nike Hoops Summit on Saturday. Kiyan has Puerto Rican roots from his mother, LaLa Anthony.

Kiyan played alongside other highly rated prospects like Tajh Ariza, who was representing Japan, and Tounde Yessoufou, who represented Benin, among others.

Team World fell to a 124-114 overtime loss to Team USA. Kiyan Anthony, however, only managed to contribute one rebound and two assists in the game.

