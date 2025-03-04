"Whenever I post something, he comments": Star EDGE reflects on Notre Dame commit Thomas Davis Jr.'s recruiting pitch

It's common for committed players to help recruit other prospects, and four-star Notre Dame linebacker commit Thomas Davis Jr. is doing just that with four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes. Davis has been vocal about wanting top-tier talent like Griffin-Haynes to join him at Notre Dame.

“He (Davis) talks to me every day," Griffin-Haynes told Irish Sports Daily. "Whenever I post something, he comments that we need to make it happen.”

Playing for Rolesville High School in North Carolina, Griffin-Haynes recorded 84 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks during his junior season in 2024. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect's size and athleticism make him a versatile prospect at the college level, which has drawn significant interest from coaches. However, he remains focused on making the best decision for his future.

“It’s been crazy,” Griffin-Haynes said. “You never know who has your best interest in mind so you want to pick the right school. You want to get in-depth with everyone. It’s just a blessing. A year ago, I didn’t think it’d be this big. I’m just taking it day by day.”

Zavion Griffin-Haynes' spring visit schedule is packed, with trips planned for NC State (March 7), North Carolina (March 8), LSU (March 15), Texas (March 22), Georgia (March 29), Florida State (April 8) and Notre Dame (April 11). He also intends to visit Florida, Ohio State and Alabama, though those dates are still being finalized.

Zavion Griffin-Haynes talks about his agenda for upcoming Notre Dame trip

Zavion Griffin-Haynes is a consensus four-star prospect, ranked No. 6 in North Carolina and the No. 8 edge rusher in the 2026 class, according to Rivals. Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington has prioritized him for some time and continues to lead his recruitment.

Marcus Freeman also made an impression by visiting Griffin-Haynes’ high school in January, despite a packed schedule leading up to Notre Dame’s championship game against Ohio State.

“They’ve been doing a great job recruiting me,” Griffin-Haynes told Irish Sports Daily. “My mom is loving the coaches. We are just going to get up there and see what Notre Dame can offer me.”

As of now, the Irish aren't considered the front-runner in Zavion Griffin-Haynes' recruitment, but the upcoming trip and continuous push from coaches might change the odds. The school has seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 10 in the nation.

