Where does Aaliyah Chavez rank in ESPN's final 2025 class rankings?

Aaliyah Chavez, an Oklahoma Sooners commit, was ranked in the first spot in the Class of 2025 (as per the 2025 ESPN 100 rankings) up until Thursday. When ESPN dropped its latest rankings, it saw USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson take up the top spot in the ESPN rankings.

Premier Basketball published the latest ESPN rankings on Instagram on Thursday. Davidson ranked in first place, followed by UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts and Oklahoma Sooners commit Aaliyah Chavez, in the second and third spots, respectively.

"FINAL 2025 Player Rankings. Congratulations to the @espnw 25 class for a fantastic HS run. On to the next level - give them a hand!!" The post's caption read.

The trio played in the same team at the McDonald's All-American Game in Brooklyn on April 2 and also represented Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12.

Aaliyah Chavez, who spent most of her season at the top spot, capped off an impressive high school basketball career at Monterey. The 5-foot-11 guard played at the Plainsmen for four seasons and averaged 32.0 points, 5.1 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in 150 matches.

In her freshman season in 2021-22, Chavez posted averages of 25.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 6.7 apg, 2.3 spg and 0.7 bpg in 39 games. She improved her stats in her sophomore season as she played 34 games and averaged 30.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 5.2 apg, 3.5 spg and 0.9 bpg.

Her junior year was her best year stat-wise. She averaged a double-double, scoring 37.8 points, grabbing 10.1 boards, dishing out 4.4 assists, stealing the ball 3.5 times while having 0.9 blocks in 35 games.

In her senior year, she led Monterey to the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships Trophy after a 64-35 win against Liberty Hill on March 1. The Plainsmen also finished with a 37-5 overall and a 14-2 record in the Texas Region I 5A Region I District 3 Basketball League.

Aaliyah Chavez and Team USA defeat Team World in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

Aaliyah Chavez was joined by other top prospects, including Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts and Mississippi State signee Madison Francis, as Team USA defeated Team World by a 90-78 scoreline in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit.

Chavez scored 10 points on 36.3% shooting, including 28.5% from behind the 3-point line. She also had two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart will join Chavez next season.

