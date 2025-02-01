"Where champs are made they not even top 10 in chips": Fans react to four-star 2026 class safety's commitment to Kirby Smart's Georgia

Four-star safety Zech Fort committed to Georgia's 2026 class on Thursday. The IMG Academy (California) standout chose Kirby Smart's Bulldogs over schools like Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida and Ohio State.

“Where Champions are made, Go Dawgs!" Fort said, via On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.

Georgia finished the 2024 season with an 11-3 (6-2 Southeastern Conference) record but fell short in the playoffs, losing 23-10 to Notre Dame on Jan. 2. Fort’s comment about the Bulldogs' championship pedigree earned him jabs from some fans.

"Where champs are made they not even top 10 in chips😂," a fan wrote.

"Where champions are made? Who is the defending champs?" one fan wrote.

"Not a smart decision young man. No driving or playing time," another fan wrote.

"Not for the last 2 year it hasnt . Not even made the title game either 😂😂," one fan said.

However, Georgia fans made sure to give Fort a warm welcome to the Bulldogs' 2026 class, which is now up to five committed players and ranks No. 5 in the SEC.

"A lot of great Safeties come outta Georgia. Good decision. Can get developed by great coaches & program," one fan wrote.

Fort is the No. 11 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 17 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Zech Fort opens up about his commitment to Georgia

Georgia defensive back coach Donte Williams recruited Zech Fort. Fort's bond with the Bulldogs coaching staff improved through multiple visits to Athens, including a game-day visit during the Bulldogs' 31-17 win over Tennessee on Nov. 16.

“Georgia produces great players," Fort said, via On3. They coach up safeties and develop players. Going to Georgia, I will be in big games like that almost every week. I will play against the best, practice against the best and be coached by the best.”

Fort has been a multiyear captain at IMG Academy and adds to Georgia’s strong pipeline from the program, following in the footsteps of Nolan Smith, Ellis Robinson and Joenel Aguero. If he signs with Kirby Smart’s program, he will become the 11th IMG Academy graduate to join UGA since the 2021 class.

"IMG is just like college and you are competing with the best, training with the best facilities and getting coached by the best coaches," Fort said. "That is what Georgia is on the next level. That is why a lot of IMG kids like Georgia a lot. There is a lot of correlation.”

Fort is the highest ranked prospect in Georgia's 2026 class, followed by wide receiver Vance Spafford and cornerback Jontavious Wyman.

