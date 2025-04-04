"Where JuJu is": Colorado fans share their reactions as Julian Lewis' former teammate chooses six potential college destinations

Carrollton (GA) cornerback and Julian Lewis’ former teammate Dorian Barney has released a six-school shortlist of his potential college destination. The list, reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on X, was reposted by Barney on Wednesday. He quoted Fawcett’s post, asking the age-old question,

“Where is home?”

In response, several Colorado fans reacted in the post’s comments section. A Colorado fan, The Original Xhristopher Robin, wrote,

“Where JuJu is👀🦬. " referring to Julian Lewis.

Another fan of the Buffs, KickNitCO, wrote,

“Easy call. Buffs all day.”

Todd Cotton detailed more reasons Barney should choose the Buffs, writing,

“CU of course. Hall of Fame Coaches, NFL contacts, MAGNIFICENT Campus, Fantastic Education, What more could you ask for?”

A tweep, Mike Jones, thinks the choice is obvious, writing,

“Out of all these options? Colorado, I guess.”

Similarly, another tweep, BurdsEyeView, wrote,

“Boulder is H🦬ME”

In another comment, Kingpop_chollo wrote,

“Colorado need a top corner ova there lil bra.”

The schools in Barney’s final six are Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Colorado. The four-star cornerback previously committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide in May 2024.

However, he decommitted from the program in November, throwing open his commitment once again. Now, with his top-six list, it seems Barney is edging closer to another decision.

Julian Lewis, Deion Sanders, and other factors that may pull Dorian Barney to Colorado

Barney’s attraction to Colorado is not surprising. As a cornerback, getting coached by Deion Sanders, one of the greatest cornerbacks to have ever played the game, is a dream. Furthermore, Colorado’s headline recruit from last year, Julian Lewis, was a teammate of Barney’s at Carrollton High School in Georgia.

The Buffs have also shown great eagerness to sign Barney. In an interview with Rivals, Barney disclosed that Sanders got on a FaceTime call with him, something he hardly does with prospects. He said,

“He doesn’t talk to a lot of recruits, so if he’s talking to me, he needs and wants me to come play for him.”

The Buffs offered Barney in January 2024, setting up a visit months later to coincide with the program’s spring game. The standout cornerback prospect made some contacts on that visit, including former Buffs’ quarterback and projected first-round draft pick, Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur’s intervention was instrumental to Julian Lewis’ flip from USC. Now, Buffs fans will be counting on their star quarterback to convince his former teammate to do the same.

