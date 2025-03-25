Where to watch Aaliyah Chavez's commitment announcement? Viewing details explored as she decides between Oklahoma, UCLA and more

No. 1-ranked high school girls basketball prospect Aaliyah Chavez is set to announce her eagerly anticipated commitment on Tuesday. The five-star point guard will make the announcement in grand fashion at the Monterey Auditorium in Lubbock High School.

Ad

The announcement is set to take place at 2 p.m. ET. To catch up with it live, you can tune in to ESPN's SportsCenter Next YouTube channel or the Lubbock ISD's channel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to On3, Aaliyah holds 11 college offers. However, she's focusing on Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA and South Carolina.

Regardless of which college program Chavez chooses, she should be a quality addition and will be expected to hit the ground running from Day 1.

Aaliyah Chavez has had a fantastic high school basketball career, filled with accolades and records. This season, she led Monterey High School to the Class 5A Division II title for the first time in 44 years. In terms of personal accolades, she was crowned Gatorade National Player of the Year and also won the Naismith Player of the Year Award.

Ad

Chavez ended the season averaging 34.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game. It is expected that this impressive level of performance will translate to college basketball.

"There is no reason to think that Chavez can't walk onto any campus and provide immediate production": Scout expects Aaliyah Chavez to excel from start in college

Being the No. 1-ranked high school girls' basketball prospect in the country comes with some level of expectations in terms of performance and impact. Aaliyah Chavez is projected to be a quality addition and even assume a central role on any college team.

Ad

247Sports' director of women scouting, Brandon Clay, put this in clear terms:

"There's no reason to think she won't be an instant impact player at any program. Chavez is a ball-dominant guard who should be able to handle a role at the point from Day 1. She'll be called upon to score the basketball while still making plays for her teammates."

With over 150 high school career games, Aaliyah Chavez amassed 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists, 476 steals and 134 blocks. She qualifies as one of the best-ever high school girls basketball players. Fans will be expecting an instant impact when she takes on college basketball next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback