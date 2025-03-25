Who is Dawson Gilbert? Adair County’s dynamic 6’2” combo guard of 2026 class

6-foot-2 Adair County’s combo guard Dawson Gilbert is gradually becoming a basketball sensation with his impressive performance, especially this season. On March 19, basketball scout Al Woods described the unranked junior as a dynamic and well-rounded player with leadership, scoring and defensive prowess.

According to him, he is one of the names to watch in 2026:

With a 4.0 GPA, Wood described Gilbert as a perfect representation of what a student-athlete should be, adequately balancing academic excellence with the game of basketball. As a sophomore last season, he averaged 8.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, helping Adair County to a 29-8 record and a second-round finish at the 2024 KHSAA High School Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets.

This season, Gilbert averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game. His performances were helpful in Adair County’s 30-5 record and their first-place finish in the Kentucky Section District 20 Basketball league.

Dawson Gilbert was named as a part of the All 20th District Team. With the team’s victory in the 20th District league, they will advance to the state tournament starting on Wednesday.

Dawson Gilbert and the Adair County Indians Set for Rematch Against Bowling Green in State Tournament Opener

Dawson Gilbert and the Adair County Indians will kick off their journey in the 2025 Kentucky KHSAA High School Boys Basketball Tournament against Bowling Green on Wednesday, March 26. The two sides met earlier in the season, with the Indians securing a 61-57 win.

Gilbert delivered 11 points and one rebound in that game, while senior guard Conor Loy contributed 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists. 6-foot-7 senior guard Isaac Cochran also contributed 16 points, five rebounds and two assists to the victory.

Bowling Green enters the game with a 27-6 record and has won their last six games. Meanwhile, the Adair County Indians are also on a ten-game win streak.

If the Indians secure a win on Wednesday, they will advance to the tournament's second round to face either Blazer or Calloway County.

