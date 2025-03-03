Who is Linda Martindale? Meet high school basketball coach of boys varsity team

When asked how rare it is to see a woman coach in men’s high school basketball, Linda Martindale said, “I won’t see it.” In 2020, Martindale made history after being named the head coach of the Lincoln-Sudbury boys' varsity basketball team. She became one of the few women to hold such a position at the high school level. She also coaches her son, Nolan, who’s a senior shooting guard on the team.

NBC Nightly News’ report by Samuel Meyers gave an insight into Linda’s life as a coach and mother.

Linda Martindale is a former college athlete. She played at Division II University of Alaska-Anchorage and later at Division I University of Arizona.

Martindale began her coaching career at the high school level as she led the girls' varsity teams at Weston High School from 2008 to 2011 and Newton North from 2011 to 2016. In 2010, at Weston, she earned the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association's Division 3 North Coach of the Year award for her contribution to the team’s success.

“We have rules. We don't sit down and discuss the game right after. We give it some time. But, I love to talk about the game. And so, when I get home, like, he's the best audience,” Linda Martindale told Samuel, sharing the special bond she shares with her 17-year-old son.

The two also share a special ritual. They are seen hugging right before the game.

“It’s a beautiful way to just connect for one second. I know who I am. I'm your mother,” she said.

She has coached all four of her children. Nolan’s teammates believe she's the hardest on Nolan, given he's an important player in the team and also happens to be her son. She expressed that she was incredibly proud of the team.

Linda Martindale’s Lincoln-Sudbury Edges Arlington 54-49 in MIAA Division 1 Tournament

Lincoln-Sudbury Varsity Boys Basketball, coached by Linda Martindale, secured a hard-fought 54-49 victory over Arlington High School on Thursday, February 27.

During the MIAA Division 1 State Championships, Lincoln-Sudbury maintained their composure in the final minutes to seal the win in a close game. Their strong defensive play and scoring prowess helped them fight against Arlington till the end. Lincoln-Sudbury will face Shrewsbury on Saturday, March 2 and hope to further advance in the championship.

