Who is Sienna Betts? Learn all about UCLA star Lauren Betts' younger sister, soon to join the Bruins' 2025 class

Sienna Betts, the younger sister of UCLA star Lauren Betts, is a 6-foot-4 forward and the No. 2 recruit in the ESPN 2025 class rankings. The five-star prospect has committed to UCLA and will join her sister on the Bruins' roster next season.

Trending

With 1,833 career points and 1,372 career rebounds, the 18-year-old standout has had an exceptional high school career. On Feb. 5, she set the Colorado girls high school basketball all-time rebounding record, grabbing 20 rebounds and scoring 21 points to lead Grandview to a 72-22 victory over Overland.

As a freshman at Grandview, Sienna Betts averaged 10.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Her numbers improved significantly the following year, as she posted 21.4 ppg, 16.5 rpg and 3.3 apg.

During her junior season, Betts played a pivotal role in Grandview’s run to the Class 6A state championship, averaging 22.5 ppg, 15.6 rpg, 4.6 apg and 2.2 steals per game. Her performance earned her both the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year and Ms. Colorado Basketball awards.

Sienna Betts, now in her final high school season, is set to join the UCLA Bruins, where she will team up with her sister, Lauren Betts. Lauren was the No. 1 ranked player in the 2022 class and is currently UCLA’s leading scorer.

By the time Sienna arrives at UCLA, Lauren will be a senior. Despite being projected as a top-five pick in the WNBA Draft, Lauren has chosen to return for her senior season, ensuring that she will get to share the court with her younger sister.

The Betts sisters are expected to form an interesting frontcourt duo for the Bruins. However, one challenge remains — who will get to wear their signature No. 51 jersey?

"It's going to be amazing": UCLA Star Lauren Betts thrilled to team up with sister Sienna Betts

In an interview with SportsCenter’s MJ Acosta-Ruiz, UCLA star Lauren Betts shared her excitement about the opportunity to play alongside her sister, Sienna Betts, next season.

When asked what it would mean to spend one season as teammates, Lauren said:

"Oh, it's going to be amazing. I'm looking forward to it, like I'm seriously just counting down the days. We talk about it all the time. I was actually just on FaceTime with her today and I was just like I can't believe that we're going to be experiencing this together next year." (3:49-4:01)

Despite being projected as a top-five pick in the WNBA draft, Lauren has decided to remain at UCLA for her senior year, giving her the rare chance to play alongside her sister before pursuing a professional career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback