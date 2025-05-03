Who is Trae Taylor? Nebraska QB commit who sparked outrage among Illinois fans

Trae Taylor is a four-star quarterback prospect from Carmel Catholic High School in Lake in The Hills, Illinois. The latest Nebraska quarterback commit, he is the No. 3 quarterback in the Class of 2027, per On3.

Taylor announced his commitment to Nebraska on Thursday in a video. However, that was after he teased viewers by wearing an Illinois Fighting Illini cap, suggesting a pledge to the program. He then threw the cap to reveal Nebraska as his real choice.

Following a backlash from Illinois fans over an act they deemed disrespectful, Taylor posted an apology on his X page.

Taylor was down to a final list of four schools in his recruitment before his Thursday announcement. They were Illinois, Nebraska, LSU and Texas A&M. The four-star quarterback is the No. 2 prospect out of Illinois in the Class of 2027.

The Fighting Illini might have counted on him deciding to remain home for his college adventure. Hence their disappointment at his dramatic snub of the school.

In his apology, Trae Taylor admitted his actions were “very disrespectful,” but do not represent who he is. He said:

“I did want to film this video to apologize to Illini Nation. Throwing the hat the way I did today was not the way I want to be perceived. I know it was very disrespectful. I really just wanted to get on here and say that's not who I am and what I want to be known as. Moment got to me a little bit and I just want to say sorry.”

Trae Taylor's early commitment and expectation for the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Trae Taylor made his final decisive round of visits to his four finalists this spring. His final visit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers was during the Huskers' game last week. His father, JR Taylor, stressed the importance of the visit in an interview. He said:

“Honestly, there was business that needed to be discussed, and it needed to be in person.”

The four-star prospect revealed what made Nebraska stand out for him in an interview with On3.

"Their system that they have, it fits the offense I’m running right now in high school, that I’m having a ton of success in," he said. "Coach Rhule and Coach Thomas both have been at the highest level and have seen what it takes to get there and I feel they can really prepare me for the NFL."

An early commitment, Trae Taylor is expected to contribute to Nebraska's recruitment not only for his class but also for the 2026 class.

