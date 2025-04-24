"Who will offer me more money": Football fans abuzz as Oregon and Georgia target Jackson Cantwell shares major development on his recruiting

At one point, it seemed almost certain that five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell would commit to his home-state school, Missouri. But as more top-tier programs began aggressively pursuing the Nixa High School (Missouri) standout, his recruitment has become much less predictable.

After dissing Missouri, Cantwell narrowed his choices to four schools: Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon. He initially planned to announce his commitment on Apr. 30, but has pushed that date back to May 13. He also added a new unofficial visit to Georgia, scheduled for May 10.

"Sorry for the delays- had to make sure I did it right the first time. Still deciding between the same list," Cantwell wrote in his announcement tweet.

With another new update on Cantwell's recruitment journey, fans were quick to share their reactions to the discussion.

“Who will offer me more money," a fan wrote.

"hes about the bag🤷," one wrote.

"Gotta see how many zeros Georgia will offer," one wrote.

"All about the $ and not the fit or what’s best for his future… sad this is what these kids are about now. Lost so much respect for this kid," one wrote.

Talk of NIL deals has become a common part of recruitment stories for elite players like Cantwell. In the 2025 cycle, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood was reportedly offered a deal worth $10.5 million by Michigan. Despite being a hard commit to LSU, Underwood ultimately chose to play for the Wolverines, which proved that such deals can totally change a player's recruitment momentum.

However, keeping aside all the discussion regarding NIL controversy, Georgia fans were busy enjoying the Bulldogs recruitment buzz with Cantwell.

"Final 4 - all you on your time Dawg! 💯💪," one wrote.

Cantwell had not visited Georgia since July of 2024 and so this upcoming trip will be very crucial for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff to secure an edge in this race.

Jackson Cantwell is set to visit Oregon this weekend

Jackson Cantwell is scheduled to visit Eugene this weekend for Oregon's spring game.

"It’s an opportunity to check out Eugene one more time and to make sure Oregon is what I remember it as,” Cantwell told On3 about the upcoming trip. “Also I haven’t seen a spring practice up there yet and seen a few other minor details, so it would be good to do so.”

Dan Lanning was born in Kansas City and used his Missouri roots to connect personally with Cantwell. Cantwell has also talked highly about all of his visits to Oregon, and so recruitment might be Oregon vs. Georgia moving forward.

Meanwhile, May will be a crucial month for Oregon, as five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is set to announce his college decision on May 5. Once again, Georgia stands as Oregon's primary competition, with both schools making his top 2. Curtis had previously committed to the Bulldogs before decommitting in October.

