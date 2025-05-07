"Whole squad more hungry than ever": Shedeur Sanders' QB successor Julian Lewis shares excitement surrounding Colorado's offensive potential

The addition of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis was the best move in Colorado's 2025 class. Following the success of the Shedeur Sanders era, Lewis represents a strong future investment for the Buffaloes.

Colorado also made waves during the 2025 NFL draft, leading all programs in wide receivers selected. Star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter was taken 4th in the first round. He was joined by Jimmy Horn Jr., selected at Pick 208 in the sixth round, along with LaJohntay Wester, who was also chosen at Pick 203 in the same round.

Corey Phillips, Colorado’s director of player personnel, used this success to appeal to wide receiver recruits nationwide and referenced Lewis in a tweet:

"Did I mention that just like the guys that got drafted, you too will have a SPECIAL TALENT throwing you the ball. Ain’t that right @JulianLewis10."

Lewis also used this opportunity to recruit wide receivers for the Buffaloes, tweeting:

"Whole squad more hungry than ever. Surrounded by Legendary former NFL players as coaches."

Some of the wide receivers Colorado sent offers for the 2026 class are Cederian Morgan, Jase Mathews, Tristian Givens, Jayden Warren, Brandon Bennett and Brayden Robinson.

Julian Lewis is recruiting prospects for Colorado

It has been a big week for Colorado with Deion Sanders hosting several top prospects in Boulder. Julian Lewis has also been active in helping with recruiting.

As reported by DNVR Buffs’ Scott Procter, five-star edge rusher Jake Kreul shared an interesting detail during an interview, saying Lewis welcomed a group of recruits to his home for a hangout to get to know them better.

While other schools have already acquired multiple players in the 2026 class, Colorado is seated with only one commit in the cycle in edge rusher Domata Peko Jr.

However, the delay in the process can be sensed from the Buffaloes special team coordinator Michael Pollock's comment from September.

"Don't let anybody tell you we are not recruiting high school players. We are looking for elite players looking to play immediately. We got 3 freshmen that are contributing."

Following this week, Julian Lewis and the Buffaloes could see some new commitments soon in the 2026 class.

