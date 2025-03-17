"Why is bro so old for his class though?"; Hoops fans in awe of 5-star Brayden Burries' puts up 44 points in CIF State Open Division championship game

Five-star prospect Brayden Burries delivered an amazing performance on Saturday, dropping 44 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to power Roosevelt High School to an 80-60 victory over Archbishop Riordan at the CIF State Open Division championship game. The victory gave the Mustangs their first open-division title.

On Sunday on Instagram, SportsCenter Next shared a post that highlighted Burries' performance. As expected, the post generated many reactions.

One fan who could not wrap his head around the performance resorted to the conclusion that 19-year-old Brayden was too old for his class:

"Why is bro so old for his class though? He's gonna be 20 when college starts."

Others simply praised the shooting guard's impressive performance.

"He was cooking!! Fun to watch," one fan said.

"When i say Brayden over everybody yall called me crazy… What's up g 🫱🏾‍🫲🏿 @braydenburries0," another said.

"Kid got pro game," another said.

"They could not do anything with Brayden last night. Unlock BEAST MODE," another wrote.

A few fans also compared Burries to NBA stars.

"He reminds me of Joe Dumars," one fan said.

"Looks and play like a mini (Paolo) Banchero," another wrote.

Another said: "His game like Cade (Cunningham)🔥."

"Why is bro so old for his class though?"; Hoops fans in awe of 5-star Brayden Burries' 44 points in CIF State Open Division championship games. (Image via Instagram @sportscenternext)

Apart from Burries, 5-foot-9 senior point guard Myles Walker contributed 15 points, while Jackson Haggins and Isaac Williamson had 12 and seven points, respectively.

Five-Star uncommitted recruit Brayden Burries Breaks Open Division final record with 44-point effort

With his 44-point performance, five-star prospect Brayden Burries set a record for points in a single-game open division final. He broke the 35-point record set by Roseville Woodcreek's Jordan Brown in 2017 to become the second all-time scorer at an open division single-game final. The highest recorded was Tracy Murray's 64 points in the CIF State Division II final in 1989.

The final, which took place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, was a dream come true for Burries.

"Playing in big arenas like this is one of my dreams. I want to play at the highest level," Burries said.

With the performance, the 6-foot-4 Brayden Burries, who is uncommitted, closed out his already stellar season on a high note. This season, he averaged 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game, leading the Roosevelt Mustangs to a 35-2 record.

