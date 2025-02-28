"Why is BYU on there": Hoops fans react as fan investments for Nate Ament's recruitment cross the $100,000 mark on FanStake 

The race to get No. 4-ranked overall prospect Nate Ament has intensified. The Highland High small forward has announced that he is down to his top five choices and that he will make his announcement on April 1. After Ament announced his top schools last Tuesday on "The Youngins Podcast," there was an uptick in fan investments on FanStake.

Just two days after Ament made a shortlist of Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, Arkansas, and Tennessee, the total fan investment on him in the NIL equity site crossed the $100,000 mark. Fans are pledging their money in an effort to attract Ament to their school by depositing $25. Should Ament pick their school, he will get their pledge, and if not, they will get their deposit back.

Louisville still has the highest with a whopping $71,910 pledge from fans, followed by Kentucky at $28,660. Meanwhile, Tennessee has overtaken Duke with $5,925, with Duke only having $5,465. This has gotten a lot of fans talking, especially with teams that he dropped, such as BYU, still high on the list.

"Hold on why is BYU on there😂," one fan asked.

"So is he going to whoever gives him the most money or is he still making it his choice?," asked another fan.

"Idk if this is a good or bad idea ngl," another fan noted.

Meanwhile, Louisville fans made their presence felt, but some commenters were ready to play spoiler.

"There’s no fans comparable to Louisville’s!," one Cardinals fan said.

"He's gonna be a Card. Look how happy he is in the uniform,😂" another fan added.

"Louisville fans gon be hurt wen he commit to Duke lmaoooo," said one fan.

Hoops fans react to fans investing over $100K on Nate Ament (Source: Instagram/ swishcultures)

Experts believe that this is a two-horse race between Louisville and Duke, with Duke being the favorite but Louisville having a late push.

Nate Ament talks about his deal with FanStake

During that same interview where he announced his final five schools, Nate Ament also spoke about signing with FanStake.

"So we signed a deal with FanStake and I got some of the equity in the company," he said. "When I was first presented, I had no idea what it was."

Nate Ament, whose NIL is worth $1.3 million, has also signed an NIL deal with Reebok, being the first high schooler to do so.

