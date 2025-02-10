"Why can’t yall say bro name": Hoops fans react to Juice WRLD's cousin Navon Shabazz's impressive showout at The Grind Session

Navon Shabazz, the Iowa Hawkeyes commit and cousin of late American rapper Juice WRLD, put on a remarkable performance for Iowa United, dropping 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in their 75-57 victory over Mt. Zion Prep on Sunday. Shabazz's impressive efforts earned him the Player of the Game title.

Slam HS, the popular basketball page, shared highlights of the 6-foot-4 combo guard showcasing his ability to sink buckets from beyond the arc effortlessly and act as a floor general, finding open teammates all over the court:

Although Shabazz delivered a standout performance, basketball fans expressed their discontent with him being referred to as "Juice WRLD's cousin," voicing their opinions in the comments section:

Hoops fans react to Juice WRLD's cousin Navon Shabazz's impressive showout at The Grind Session

"Why can’t yall say bro name😭😭😭😭😭😭," a fan commented.

"Bro they called this man juice world cousin …… like who tf creates this," another fan said.

"Don’t just label him as juice wrlds cousin dude he has a name to," another added.

"Jus say bros name," a fan commented.

More fans joined chimed in as well:

"His name is NAVON SHABAZZ & he can GO! Let this young man create his own name, he's good enough & he's earned it. His name is Navon Shabazz stop the clickbait titles," a fan commented.

"Really expected more from slam. this deserves an unfollow. yall don't need click bait fam people follow you regardless. why wouldnt you put his name in the video? @navonxo_ great outing man," a fan added.

"we can’t just acknowledge him by his name😂🤦🏾‍♂️," a fan said.

Why did Navon Shabazz join Iowa?

Navon Shabazz received offers from seven programs, including Iowa, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Southern Miss, Sienna, Florida State and Miami.

He also took unofficial visits to Wake Forest in Jun. 2023, Iowa in Sep. 2023 and Feb. 2024, as well as Iowa State in Jan. 2024, before committing to Iowa on Sep. 16. He spoke to On3 about his decision and the kind of player they are getting:

“Because it’s close to home and I grew up around a lot of Hawkeye fans,” he said. "I would describe myself as a two way, three-level scorer that can play make."

Shabazz is the only player signed by Fran McCaffery from the Class of 2025.

