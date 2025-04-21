"Why not get coached up by your pops": Fans urge Colorado DL coach Domata Peko's sons to end up in Boulder

Colorado football recruiting made headlines in February after offering scholarships to the two sons of former NFL defensive tackle and current Buffaloes defensive line coach Domata Peko. The offers went to Joseph Peko, a three-star defensive lineman in the 2026 class, and Domata Peko Jr., a three-star edge rusher from the 2023 class.

The Peko brothers visited Boulder this week for an unofficial trip to see their father and Deion Sanders.

"Family Business🤞🏾@DeionSanders @CUBuffsFootball @DomataPeko @domatapeko_jr," Joseph Peko tweeted tagging Sanders, his father and his brother Peko Jr.

Domata Peko, who retired from the NFL in 2020 after racking up 616 tackles and 20 sacks, brings both professional playing experience and coaching knowledge from his time with the Dallas Cowboys. Some fans believe he is in a strong position to develop his sons into key players for Colorado’s future.

"Why not get coached up by your pops 🦬🦬🦬🦬🦬🦬🦬🦬," a fan wrote.

"We’re u need to be," one wrote.

"USO SKO BUFFS 🦬," another one wrote.

As of now, Coach Prime's CU is the only Big 12 school without a commitment for the 2026 class, but that could change soon following the upcoming spring game, and many see Peko as a potential catalyst.

"Start the 2026 class off young peko!! #SkoBuffs 🦬😤🔥," one wrote.

"#Boulder is the Dream City," one wrote.

Joseph Peko plays for Oaks Christian High School in California. Colorado will need to put in a strong effort to land him, as USC is currently the frontrunner, with a 58.3% chance, according to On3. He is also considering Oregon, Miami, and Michigan.

What potential does Joseph Peko bring to Colorado?

Joseph Peko is the No. 79 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 83 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is a powerful defensive tackle who excels at controlling the line of scrimmage.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound prospect displays an explosive first step, effective hand technique, and impressive agility for his size. He has the physical tools to make an immediate impact at the next level, and his skill set positions him as a potential breakout star in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Peko could be a major asset to Colorado’s defense. The Buffaloes have yet to land a defensive lineman in the 2026 class, but they did add three-star DL Christian Hudson in 2025 and brought in another three-star, Jehiem Oatis, through the transfer portal.

