"Will be in the transfer portal soon": CFB fans react to 4-star RB Christian Rhodes' commitment to SMU Mustangs

Four-star running back Christian Rhodes, a highly ranked On300 prospect from Lake Highlands (Dallas), has committed to the SMU Mustangs. The No. 260 overall recruit and 27th-ranked running back in the 2026 class told On3’s Hayes Fawcett about his decision on Thursday.

Following the news, college football fans had mixed reactions.

"Will be in the transfer portal soon," one fan joked.

"Great to have another Wildcat on the Hilltop! #PonyUpDallas," another celebrated.

Here is how others reacted:

"Great decision, young man," a fan quipped

"Welcome to SMU!!!" another quipped

"It's always funny when they write he chose a team over your team and yet you've never heard of him," a fan chimed in

Christian Rhodes’ decision followed two recent visits to SMU, with the second trip proving crucial in finalizing his choice.

“It was very exciting. This is actually my second time being up here. I went to last time’s junior day,” Rhodes told On3. “Whenever I was here (first), I was the only running back here. Going through it and seeing it a second time really like made me like realize to narrow down some of the choices I want to make for college.”

The Mustangs’ coaching staff played a key role in his decision. Running backs coach Kyle Cooper and assistant Tyler Foster stood out to him.

“They’re a very chill crew,” Rhodes said. “I like being around them. They seem to have like a very tight family type bond so like seeing that.”

Christian Rhodes had received offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU and others.

SMU triumphs over rivals for 2026 RB Christian Rhodes

SMU secured a significant commitment from 2026 running back Christian Rhodes, defeating its Dallas/Fort Worth rivals and Arkansas, an SEC competitor, for the talented prospect.

Rhodes, who played at Lake Highlands High in Dallas, chose the Mustangs over ACC runner-up contenders Miami. Rhodes, a standout track and field athlete, posted 1,500 scrimmage yards, 8.64 yards per carry and 23 receptions last season.

He is recognized for his playmaking ability and his “urgent” running style. His commitment further strengthens SMU’s already strong 2026 recruiting class, which includes four-star wide receiver X'Zavier Barnett and three-star players like defensive lineman Yahya Gaad and quarterback Cole Leinert.

SMU's recruitment efforts have been remarkable, with the Mustangs landing the nation’s 16th-best running back for the 2026 class. This follows a highly successful National Signing Day, where they finished 31st in the On3 Industry Rankings. The Mustangs also added junior college wide receiver Link Rhodes, further enhancing their 2025 class.

