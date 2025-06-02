"Wonder who outbid them": Fans react as Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss loses commitment of elite WR in the Class of 2026

Three-star wide receiver Zion Legree decommitted from Ole Miss' 2026 class on Saturday. Before pledging to Lane Kiffin's program last November, Legree had revealed a top-8 list of schools that included Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida, Missouri, Illinois, Washington and Mississippi State.

Following the news, fans reacted with a mix of sarcasm and criticism.

"Wonder who outbid them," one person wrote.

"Just another example of football commitments being meaningless. Yet we still have reports about 27 & 28 committs. Adults who follow recruiting so religiously should never bad mouth teens for making ridiculous decisions," a fan added.

"Bad decision young man," one wrote.

Legree currently has 22 scholarship offers, and fans from other programs quickly jumped in to try and sway him:

"USC LOCK 🔐," a netizen wrote.

"Check out @PennStateFball @Kotelnicki will unleash you in front of 111k every weekend," one added.

According to On3, Legree is classified as an athlete and ranked No. 34 at his position. He is known for his elite speed and has recorded a 4.3-second 40-yard dash in high school.

Evan Flood of 247Sports reports that Wisconsin wide receivers coach Jordan Reid has been recruiting Legree for some time. The receiver also has an official visit to Madison scheduled for June 13.

As of now, On3 gives Florida the highest chance of landing Legree at 51.5%, followed by Auburn (23.6%), Mississippi State (1.8%), Notre Dame (1.5%) and Georgia (1.5%).

What's next for Ole Miss after losing the commitment of Zion Legree?

With Zion Legree's decommitment, Ole Miss is now left with seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 14 in the nation. The Rebels still have two committed wide receivers in the cycle: four-star prospects Corey Barber and Jameson Powell.

Lane Kiffin and Co. can now aim to fill the void with four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews. The Greene County (Mississippi) standout was on an official visit to the Rebels this weekend.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 76 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

