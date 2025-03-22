"Word is bond": Hoops fans react to Bryce James' teammate Gavin Hightower's throwback clip claiming a state championship win for Sierra Canyon

Bryce James' teammate and Sierra Canyon point guard, Gavin Hightower, helped the Trailblazers win the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships after a 58-53 win against Lincoln on Mar. 14.

The famous basketball page, The Hoops Pill, claimed that the 6-foot-1 guard told them that he transferred from Windward to win the championship. They took to Instagram to post Hightower talking about putting the banner on the wall:

Hoops fans were happy for Hightower and posted their reactions in the comments section:

Hoops fans react to Bryce James' teammate Gavin Hightower's throwback clip where he claimed a state championship win for Sierra Canyon

"Word is bond!! 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽💍💍💍," a fan commented.

"👏👏top level mentality, he absolutely worked hard to keep his word and now the young man has a trophy to boast. congratulations fella, you deserve it all," commented a fan.

Idaho State player Louis Bond also commented, "Got it done ✅."

A fan commented, "Well deserved!"

Another fan congratulated Hightower, "Congratulations🫡💯."

Gavin Hightower also commented on the post along with other fans:

"🔥🔥 hopefully stays committed to Iona. Big things ahead 🔥🔥," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "kudos to the young man, said it and did it. I feel he's gone very underrated for the season he's had at Sierra canyon, but hey got the chip atleast. anybody know how he hasn't gotten any offers yet? @gavin.hightower spill some man, wanna see you play college ball too."

Hightower commented, "🗣️🙏🏾."

"Gave Hightower is a winner. The game has to appreciate guys who can recognize "coaching." This is the BIG GUARD MENTALITY . Underrated Skill 🫡," a comment read.

Gavin Hightower, Bryce James and Chris Nwuli involved in a fun game

The popular basketball page, NBA Future Starts Now, took to Instagram to post a video of Sierra Canyon players Bryce James, Chris Nwuli and Gavin Hightower as they played the game of "we listen and we don't judge."

Son of the four-time NBA Champ, LeBron James, Bryce James tipped of the game saying, "I'll drink like a whole container of pickle juice."

James' take got a hilarious reaction from Nwuli.

Nwuli added, "Last week Gav (Gavin Hightower), I stepped all over your durag bro. One day, out of the car and you put it on right after."

Hightower also gave his take, "I sometimes listen to country music before our games," which had James laughing.

The Sierra Canyon players will now join their respective colleges as James committed to Arizona, Hightower committed to Iona and Nwuli signed for Rutgers.

