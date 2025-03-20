"Would love to see you run the ball out down here": Kalen DeBoer's Alabama coaching staff sends video message to five-star RB target

Five-star prospect Ezavier Crowell is a college-ready running back coming out of Alabama in the 2026 class. The Jackson High School standout is considered a “must get” for his in-state Alabama Crimson Tide, with Kalen DeBoer and his staff determined to keep him from committing elsewhere.

Ad

The Crimson Tide have yet to secure a running back commitment in the 2026 cycle, making Crowell a major focus. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has been personally involved in his recruitment, even sending Crowell a video message.

The video was posted on X by Touchdown Alabama's Justin Smith on Wednesday, with Grubb telling the prospect:

"We got some good runs in today. I would love to see you run the ball out down here in Alabama, buddy."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Crowell has been a frequent visitor to Tuscaloosa, attending Alabama’s dominant 63-0 win over Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 and returning for the Crimson Tide’s 28-14 Iron Bowl victory over Auburn on Nov. 30.

"Their messages is always be the standard and come be a legend at Bama,” Crowell told Touchdown Alabama about the Crimson Tide's appeal.

Crowell was initially a 2027 class prospect but reclassified to the 2026 class earlier this year. He has narrowed his choices to the top six of Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Auburn and Texas. His upcoming visits include Georgia on May 30, Texas on June 6, Auburn on June 13, Florida State on June 15 and Alabama on June 20.

Ad

Crowell’s commitment is also significant for DeBoer, who has faced scrutiny for not landing enough in-state talent. So far, Alabama’s 2026 class includes just one in-state recruit: four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson.

What potential does Ezavier Crowell bring to Alabama?

Ezavier Crowell is known for his determined running style, consistently imposing his will on opposing defenses. If the 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back commits to Alabama, he will become the fourth pledge in the Crimson Tide’s 2026 recruiting class.

Ad

“I like Alabama a lot," Crowell told On3. "Coach G (Robert Gillespie) is a great coach, we talk a lot and I like coach DeBoer a lot too. Coach G and Alabama is pushing very hard for me right now.”

A dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands, Crowell proved his talent in the 2024 season. He rushed for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns on just 168 carries, while also contributing over 250 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!