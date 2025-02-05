"Would rather have 4 losses a season than make the playoffs": Fans react as Tennessee commit Onis Konanbanny's flip to Florida Gators 

Three-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny made headlines on Tuesday by flipping his commitment from the Tennessee Volunteers to the Florida Gators. The Heathwood Hall Episcopal School (South Carolina) standout had been committed to Josh Heupel's program since Aug. 23.

Despite being a 2025 prospect, the 6-foot-0.5, 175-pound defensive back chose not to sign with Tennessee during the Early Signing Period on Dec. 4. Instead, he will officially sign with Florida on National Signing Day this Wednesday.

Tennessee had a promising 2024 season, finishing 10-3 before falling short in the playoff. Meanwhile, Florida ended with an 8-5 record and missed the postseason. This led some fans to question Konanbanny’s decision to flip his commitment.

"Bro would rather have 4 losses a season than make the playoffs lol," a fan wrote.

"Leaving Tennessee just to take a yearly L to them is diabolical," one wrote.

"He will transfer out after 2 years lol! You seen it here first," one wrote.

Konanbanny's addition gives Florida 26 commits, headlined by five-star prospects such as wide receiver Vernell Brown III and cornerback Ben Hanks III. The Gators also added five players through the transfer portal this cycle, placing them at No. 11 in the nation. Konanbanny received a warm welcome from UF fans.

"Greatest decision," one wrote.

"Dope," one wrote.

"It’s great to be a Florida Gator," one wrote.

Meanwhile, Tennessee now has 25 commits in its 2025 class, along with four transfers. The Vols’ class is led by two five-star recruits: offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. and defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell.

Onis Konanbanny opens up about his flip from Tennessee to Florida

Secondary coach Will Harris played a key role in recruiting Onis Konanbanny to Florida, with their relationship strengthening through multiple visits in recent months.

“Florida pushed for me and made me feel needed," Konanbanny told On3. "That made a big impact on me.”

Konanbanny is the No. 412 overall prospect and the No. 11 player in South Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He also cited Billy Napier's commitment to the program as a significant factor in his decision.

“Coach Napier truly buys into the program," Konanbanny said. "He gets his players to buy in too. He is all in with his players and you can see how hard the team plays for him. The team plays for him no matter what. Coach Napier is a stand-up guy who cares for his players.”

Onis Konanbanny is also the No. 42 cornerback in the 2025 class, and he will join Ben Hanks III in Florida's cornerback room soon.

