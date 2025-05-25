  • home icon
  "Would've won that easily": Hoops fans react as high school kid gets humiliated by Steph Curry in $100,000 Mr. Beast challenge

"Would've won that easily": Hoops fans react as high school kid gets humiliated by Steph Curry in $100,000 Mr. Beast challenge

By Pranav Khatri
Modified May 25, 2025 05:41 GMT
Hoops fans react as high school kid gets humiliated by Steph Curry in $100,000 Mr. Beast challenge (Image via Getty and IMAGN)
Internet personality Mr. Beast brought in the four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry and a high school player to compete in a three-point contest with a $100,000 prize on the line. While the 11-time NBA All-Star was given 30 seconds, the high school player was given double the time.

Furthermore, Mr. Beast also asked the kid if he would choose LeBron James or Stephen Curry, and the player chose the former. The game ended with Curry making 14 shots and the high school player converting nine.

The highlight was uploaded on Instagram by Overtime on Saturday:

"I WANNA BE IN ONE OF THESE VIDEOS 😭 @mrbeast @stephencurry30,'' the post was captioned.
The hoops fans were excited to see the result and reacted in the comments section:

"I would’ve won that easily," a fan commented.
"Steph can do these challenges as a game show after he retires and everyone would tune in!!!" commented a fan.
Another fan added, "Aye lmao if I got double the time sh*t I'm not missing for the first three shots of the rack😂😂."
"100bands on the line im turning into prime curry😭🙏🏾," added a fan.
More fans joined the comments section:

"“So your a bron guy😈” that’s all I needed to here to know he wasn’t showing mercy," commented another fan.
A fan added, ''No problem with a double time .. I'm putting up buckets start to finish 💪🏿."
"At his place I would say I’m a Curry’s fan then he would miss purposely to let me win that money 😂," a fan commented.
"Right in front of curry face 100,000 dollars on da line who better curry or bron😂," another fan commented.
Florida HS quarterback defeated NFL legend Tom Brady in Mr. Beast's challenge

In a video posted by Mr. Beast on YouTube in December, the internet personality put amateur athletes against professional athletes. In one such game, a Florida high school quarterback, Jake Balanovich, was involved in a throwing challenge with the NFL legend Tom Brady.

The Cypress Bay High School senior defeated Brady in a 50-yard throwing challenge to win the $100,000 prize money.

The video also involved an American track and field athlete, Noah Lyles, MLB first baseman, Bryce Harper, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
