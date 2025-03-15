"Writing checks that he may not cash in": Football fans react to Michigan signee Bryce Underwood's Ohio State dig during meeting with LeBron James 

Michigan Wolverines signee and top prospect of the 2025 class Bryce Underwood sent a strong message to Ohio State Buckeyes fans. In a post shared on Instagram by SportsCenter Next, Underwood recounted his meeting with basketball legend and Buckeyes fan LeBron James during an interview with Rich Eisen earlier this week. He told James after revealing that he signed for Michigan:

“It’s over for Ohio State.”

The comment left fans all over social media with various reactions:

“Kid writing checks that he may not cash in,” one fan wrote.

“I have a feeling he’s in it for the money. I might be wrong," another fan said.

“This same guy that said Michigan don’t develop QBs," one fan noted.

“Lmao it’s never over for Ohio State," a fan added.

“Lol big talk before the season begins, I mean is he even gonna start," another fan said.

“He not even thinking about a natty," a fan wrote.

Reactions to Bryce Underwood's dig at Ohio State (Source: @sportscenternext.Instagram)

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is one of the most storied in college football, going back to 1897. The two programs have met 120 times, with Michigan leading the series 62-51-6 overall. The Wolverines are also on a winning streak that started in 2021.

While the Wolverines missed out on the national championship last season, they retained their bragging rights over the eventual winners, Ohio State.

Notwithstanding, their prize recruitment from the 2025 cycle has set a goal to bring back the national championship to Ann Arbor and win the Heisman. Setting what his legacy at Michigan would be, he told Rich Eisen:

“A couple Heismans and at least one national championship.”

How Michigan recruited Bryce Underwood

Michigan went all out to secure Bryce Underwood’s signature during the last recruiting cycle. A five-star prospect out of Belleville, Michigan, the quarterback had earlier pledged his commitment to the LSU Tigers. However, with the Wolverines determined to equip coach Sherrone Moore with the highest level of talent available, they became intent on hijacking Underwood from the Tigers.

With an unprecedented NIL deal on the table and strong intervention from alumni like Tom Brady, Underwood was eventually swayed to Michigan.

How do you think Bryce Underwood will fare with the Michigan Wolverines next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

