Xavion Staton shares 3-word message to hype up future BYU teammate AJ Dybantsa's Jordan Brand Classic photos 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), finished an impressive high school basketball career that started at St. Sebastian and finished at Utah Prep through a stint at Prolific Prep. The five-star recruit has been committed to BYU since last year.
The would-be Cougars star shared a carousel of pictures from the Jordan Brand Classic that took place on Monday, April 21. The collection featured images from his practice sessions and from the game as well that featured Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas and Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony.
"It’s time to wrap it up lemme end yall off witta classic,'' Dybantsa captioned his post.
His Utah Prep teammate Xavion Staton will join him at the Cougars next year. He posted his reaction in the comments section of the photo dump:
"next year diff," Staton commented.
Staton ranks at the 55th spot nationally and at the seventh spot in the center position, according to ESPN. He transferred to Utah Prep last year from Sierra Vista High School, where he spent three years and played 51 games.
Staton posted averages of 8 points, 0.6 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 0.3 steals and two blocks per contest. In his freshman season in 2021-22, he played 11 games and averaged 2.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.3 apg and 2.1 bpg.
The BYU signee improved his offensive stats in his sophomore year. He played 17 games and averaged 7.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 0.4 apg, and 1.2 bpg. In his junior year, Staton averaged a double double as he scored 10.9 points, grabbed 10.1 rebounds, dished out 0.9 assists, stole the ball 0.3 times, and had 2.5 blocks per contest in 23 games.
How did AJ Dybantsa perform at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic?
AJ Dybantsa, who played at the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2 and the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 12, represented Team Flight in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Friday, along with Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas and Duke Blue Devils signee Nikolas Khamenia, among others.
Dybantsa scored 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting. This included 2-for-7 from beyond the arc. He also converted 3-of-4 of his shots from the charity stripe. Dybantsa also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists in 27 minutes.