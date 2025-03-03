"Y'all deserve it all": Gilbert Arenas's ex Laura Govan shares her reaction as Kaleena Smith's Ontario Christian wins its first Open Division title

Laura Govan, the ex-girlfriend of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, took to Instagram to share her reaction to Kaleena Smith's latest achievement. The No.1 recruit from the 2027 class led Ontario Christian to its maiden Open Division title. The Ontario Christian Knights beat the Etiwanda Eagles 65-63 in the CIF State Open Division Championship game on Saturday.

Smith's side came out on top, clinching the game and the championship in a nail-biting contest. Overtime Select, a portal dedicated to women's basketball, shared a post featuring highlights from the game on Instagram, with the caption:

"This game was insane 🔥 @special.kayyy11 @tea__time12 @sydney.bean13."

Laura Govan commented on the post and showed her love to Kaleena Smith and her team.

"So proud so dope ❤️❤️❤️ Y'all deserve it all," Govan wrote.

Laura Govan sends her wishes to Kaleena Smith and Ontario Christian (Image via Instagram/@OvertimeSelect)

Ontario Christian stepped into the game as the No.1 team in the country with a 28-1 record. Etiwanda wasn't too far behind. With a 25-4 record, the Eagles were ranked as the sixth-best team in the country. The Eagles dominated Smith and Co. in the first quarter and took a convincing 20-14 lead.

The Knights won the second quarter 15-7 and went back to the locker room with a 29-27 lead at the end of the first half. Ontario Christian dominated the third quarter, which ended 24-15 in their favor.

Eitwanda tried their best to make a comeback and bossed the fourth quarter 21-12, but it wasn't enough to take home the trophy. Smith played a crucial role with 13 points, eight assists and two steals. Tati Griffin, however, was the Knights' star of the night, with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Laura Govan cheers for daughter Izela Arenas

Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan's eldest daughter, Izela Arenas, suited up for the Louisville Cardinals in their clash against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. Govan was in the stands to support Arenas, who played 11 minutes and recorded five points and two assists.

She shared a picture from the game on her Instagram story on Sunday. In the photograph she shared, Govan was seen cheering for her daughter. She captioned it:

"I always go stupid-hard for my babies... @izelaaarenas."

Image via Instagram/@LauraMGovan

The result didn't favor Izela Arenas's team as the No. 3 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish secured a 72-59 victory. The No. 25 Cardinals will play their next game, their opening contest in the ACC tournament, on Thursday.

