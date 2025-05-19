"Y'all really looked amazing" "SNAPPED": Fans react to 5-star prospect Meleek Thomas' prom pictures

Meleek Thomas, an Arkansas Razorbacks signee, finished his high school basketball career at City Reapers of Overtime Elite last season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard commenced his high school basketball journey at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School.

Ad

Ahead of his collegiate career, Thomas shared pictures from his prom on Instagram in a collaborative post with Niyah Renee on Sunday. The carousel featured the duo holding hands as they posed in front of an Audi, while Thomas styled an all-black attire with some golden designs on his jacket:

Ad

Trending

The hoops fans were amazed by his attire and shared their opinions in the comments section:

Fans react to 5-star prospect Meleek Thomas' prom pictures (Image: IG/ Niyah Renee)

"My baby snapped 🔥❤️," a fan commented.

Ad

Another fan added, "🔥❤️😍 yall really looked amazing!"

"Ok BIG NEPHEW 😍😍😍 I see you 👀 @meleek.thomas you and your date look amazing 🥰😍🔥," commented a fan.

Another fan added, "daamn leek i didn't know u were so fly off the court as well.. i see you! you really showed out today lookin’ like you just stepped off a magazine cover. that color? poppin’. that fit? clean. you did that."

Ad

More fans joined the comments section:

Fans react to 5-star prospect Meleek Thomas' prom pictures (Image: IG/ Niyah Renee)

"That’s my girl ❤️❤️❤️ y’all are amazing 🫶🏽😘," commented another fan.

Ad

A fan added, "Did ur big oneee fashooo🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Another fan commented, "Yeassssss I love it I’m soooooo proud of youuu! Y’all did that baby.🥰🔥❤️🔥🥰."

Meleek Thomas reveals why he signed for Arkansas

Meleek Thomas received over 20 offers from top programs, including the Pittsburgh Panthers, UConn Huskies, Auburn Tigers, and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Ad

However, he chose to sign for the Razorbacks on Nov. 11 after taking his official visit on Oct. 4. He spoke about his decision with On3:

“Just the love they showed,” Thomas told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “Not only to me, but also to my family. Play style. They’re just big on me, so I’m big on them.”

He will join Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy at John Calipari's side next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More