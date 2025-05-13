"Ya'll gon understand": BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares a cocky reaction to clip of him dominating a court in Jamaica

The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, made his way to Jamaica to give back to his roots. The 6-foot-9 small forward collaborated with Bob and Rita Marley's Foundation to help Jamaican grassroots basketball from Thursday to Monday.

In a video uploaded by famous basketball page Bleacher Report Hoops on Tuesday, AJ Dybantsa was seen playing basketball on a court in Jamaica. While going 1-on-1 with the defender, Dybantsa showed his silky dribbling moves, causing the defender to fall down, as he ran into the lane to jam it down with a two-handed slam:

"Nah why’d he do him like that 🤣 @aj.dybantsa (via @xballafrica )," the post was captioned.

Dybantsa also commented on the post:

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares a cocky reaction to clip of him dominating a court in Jamaica

"when u see the micd up version yall gon understand 😂," commented Dybantsa.

The No. 1 recruit's mother, Chelsea Dybantsa, hails from Hanover, Jamaica, which is where his Jamaican roots come from. On the other hand, his father, Ace Dybantsa, is a Congolese native. Both of Dybantsa's parents accompanied him for the trip.

The BYU Cougars signee visited schools and donated basketball equipment, promoting grassroots basketball. He talked about inspiring the next generation of basketball players:

"I was taught by my parents to give back and what better way to do that than the place where my mother was born," he said. "I just hope to inspire the next generation of young ball players."

Dybantsa also posted a video on Instagram as he was seen handing out some sneakers, socks and more to the school kids in Jamaica on Monday:

"This is the whole point," he wrote.

AJ Dybantsa received plenty of offers from top programs, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas State Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, and USC Trojans. However, he signed with the Cougars on Dec. 10.

AJ Dybantsa led Team USA to the win at the Nike Hoop Summit

While there were speculations about Dybantsa playing for Team World, the forward was accompanied by other top prospects, including Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament and more, as they led Team USA to an overtime 124-114 win.

He recorded 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal. He put up 7-for-13 shooting, including 1-for-4 from the 3-point line and played 35 minutes.

Dybantsa will join Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess next season.

