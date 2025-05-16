"Ya'll don't hide your SEC bias at all": Football fans react as Jackson Cantwell sees massive decline in recruit rankings following Miami announcement

Miami Hurricanes five-star commit Jackson Cantwell has dropped several places in the latest 247Sports rankings. Cantwell was previously the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2026 class, however, in Wednesday's rankings, the Nixa (Missouri) prospect dropped seven places to now rank No. 10 overall.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The drop in Cantwell’s ranking has sparked reactions among fans, with many raising eyebrows about the timing. Jackson Cantwell announced his commitment to Miami just days before the new ranking was released. This has led many to speculate that the two events were connected:

“So now all of a sudden after committing to Miami Cantwell slides to 10 😂🤣 yall don’t hide your sec bias at all,” one fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Faizon Brandon goes to Grimsley HS in Greensboro and, although very talented, is not the #1 player in the country," another fan said. "These rankings are extremely subjective and multiple people could be slotted at #1.”

“From 1 to 10 off a Miami commitment 😂 sad,” another said.

“The hate for TheU is real," one fan commented. "This is hilarious 😂 The whole time Cantwell was the #1 player and recruit in the Country. He commits to Miami instead of Georgia and drops to number 10. Makes me laugh. It's all good. Cam Ward was 0 star and we see how that ended.”

Ad

“Serious question- how can you drop a player in the off season??," one fan asked. "I need a real honest answer.”

Jackson Cantwell's reaction to his drop in the rankings

Jackson Cantwell has shared his reaction to his recent drop in the rankings released by 247Sports. Quoting 247Sports’ post on X, Cantwell saw the positive side:

Ad

“Blessed to remain in 5⭐️ status! Appreciate it.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The five-star offensive tackle has been one of the most sought-after talents in the 2026 class. He has 31 college offers and remains the No. 1 overall recruit, per the 247Sports Composite. The composite is an aggregate of all major rankings, including Rivals, On3, and ESPN.

He currently headlines Mario Cristobal's 2026 recruiting class. The class, consisting of 10 hard commits, is ranked No. 9 overall by the 247Sports Composite.

Also read: "They're not going to hand me a job": Jackson Cantwell shares his thoughts on being a Cane following his commitment to Mario Cristobal's Miami

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.