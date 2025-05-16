"Ya'll don't hide your SEC bias at all": Football fans react as Jackson Cantwell sees massive decline in recruit rankings following Miami announcement

Miami Hurricanes five-star commit Jackson Cantwell has dropped several places in the latest 247Sports rankings. Cantwell was previously the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2026 class, however, in Wednesday's rankings, the Nixa (Missouri) prospect dropped seven places to now rank No. 10 overall.
The drop in Cantwell’s ranking has sparked reactions among fans, with many raising eyebrows about the timing. Jackson Cantwell announced his commitment to Miami just days before the new ranking was released. This has led many to speculate that the two events were connected:
“So now all of a sudden after committing to Miami Cantwell slides to 10 😂🤣 yall don’t hide your sec bias at all,” one fan said.
“Faizon Brandon goes to Grimsley HS in Greensboro and, although very talented, is not the #1 player in the country," another fan said. "These rankings are extremely subjective and multiple people could be slotted at #1.”
“From 1 to 10 off a Miami commitment 😂 sad,” another said.
“The hate for TheU is real," one fan commented. "This is hilarious 😂 The whole time Cantwell was the #1 player and recruit in the Country. He commits to Miami instead of Georgia and drops to number 10. Makes me laugh. It's all good. Cam Ward was 0 star and we see how that ended.”
“Serious question- how can you drop a player in the off season??," one fan asked. "I need a real honest answer.”
Jackson Cantwell's reaction to his drop in the rankings
Jackson Cantwell has shared his reaction to his recent drop in the rankings released by 247Sports. Quoting 247Sports’ post on X, Cantwell saw the positive side:
“Blessed to remain in 5⭐️ status! Appreciate it.”
The five-star offensive tackle has been one of the most sought-after talents in the 2026 class. He has 31 college offers and remains the No. 1 overall recruit, per the 247Sports Composite. The composite is an aggregate of all major rankings, including Rivals, On3, and ESPN.
He currently headlines Mario Cristobal's 2026 recruiting class. The class, consisting of 10 hard commits, is ranked No. 9 overall by the 247Sports Composite.
