"Ya'll keep sleeping on me": Oregon signee Na'eem Offord shares cocky message as he shares a snap from spring training

Na'eem Offord, a five-star cornerback from the Class of 2025, signed with the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 4. He chose the Dan Lanning-led program over other schools such as Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

Offord is currently a part of the Ducks' spring practice. The five-star defensive back had a strong message for his doubters from his practice session. He shared a photo of himself during the session on his Instagram story with a five-word message.

Na'eem Offord in action on Instagram

"Y'all keep sleeping on me," the 6-foot-1.25 athlete wrote on his story, accompanied by a couple of laughing emojis.

Na'eem Offord took an official visit to Eugene on June 14, 2024, and pledged his allegiance to the program on National Signing Day. He enrolled in the program this month, on March 2.

The Ducks were the favorites to land the five-star prospect, as per On3. However, it was Ohio State who had Offord's initial pledge, but the cornerback decided to flip his commitment to the Ducks.

Offord is ranked No. 12 in the country and is the third-best player at his position in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit from the state of Alabama.

Na'eem Offord flipped his commitment to the Oregon Ducks from Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost the commitment of five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord on Dec. 4 to the Oregon Ducks. The defensive back committed to the Buckeyes on Feb. 4, 2024, but changed his decision at the last minute and flipped his pledge to the Ducks.

Offord's father, Kaorie Offord, spoke about the Ducks and his son's recruitment in an interview with On3.

"The atmosphere was crazy. We always enjoy going out to Oregon," the five-star prospect's father told On3. "The times we’ve been out there, everybody likes Oregon on our end. From Mom, to me, to him, just like we like Ohio State … Dan Lanning, we love him as a head coach.

"I do—great guy. I see what Coach Lanning is building out there, so we’re kind of watching everything under a microscope."

The Ducks' Class of 2025 is ranked No. 2 in the country, as per 247Sports. Na'eem Offord's commitment gave them a huge boost as he became the program's second five-star commitment after Duncanville wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Other prominent enrollees on the Ducks' roster are Brandon Finney, Trey McNutt, Dorian Brew and Ziyare Addison, among others.

