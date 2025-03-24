"Yeaa KY": No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa celebrates BYU advancing to Sweet 16 after defeating Wisconsin 91-89

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) signed for the Cougars on Dec. 12 and will be set to enroll in the program right before the 2025 Iverson Classic, which is set to tip off on May 3. Dybantsa has already shown how excited he is to join BYU by sharing the team's posts on his IG story.

Ad

The official Instagram page of No. 6 BYU Men's Basketball shared a video of coach Kevin Young celebrating with the team and dancing after their tight 91-89 win against No. 3 Wisconsin in Round 2. AJ Dybantsa reshared this post on his story:

No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa celebrates BYU advancing to Sweet 16 after defeating Wisconsin 91-89 (Image: IG/ AJ Dybantsa)

"yeaaaa ky sweet 16 timing," AJ Dybantsa captioned his story with a laughing emoji.

Ad

Trending

The Cougars have entered the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after their win against Wisconsin. Four of the starting five players finished the match with double digits in points.

However, it was Richie Saunders who had an exceptional game, scoring 25 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out one assist. He shot 56.2% from the field and converted 3-of-4 attempts from the three-point line.

Egor Demin also had a good game as he finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on 3-of-10 shooting. Trevin Knell and Keba Keita combined to score 25 points and the Cougars bench added 24 points to seal the victory.

Ad

They will now face No. 2 Alabama on Friday in the Sweet 16 Round.

Basketball analysts talk about Cougars' March Madness form

Plenty of basketball analysts gave their opinions on the Cougars after they defeated No. 11 VCU in Round 1:

Ad

"It feels like the beginning of something special for BYU," said CBS Sports' Adam Lefkoe.

"They won today because they were the tougher team. It was really impressive," CBS Sports' Seth Davis said. He also commended coach Kevin Young, "Kevin Young can coach, y'all."

Basketball analyst Sean Paul added, "That was a truly elite defense that BYU just made look pedestrian."

Ad

The Cougars have also signed three players from the Class of 2025, including Dybantsa. These include AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep teammate and the No. 43 player Xavion Staton who plays at the center spot. They have also acquired the services of three-star recruit Chamberlain Burgress from Orem High School.

How far do you think BYU will go in the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback