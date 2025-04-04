"Yeah so he says": Football fans react as Ohio State commit Simeon Caldwell shuts his recruiting, calls Ryan Day's team "Best in America"

Simeon Caldwell, a four-star safety from Jacksonville, Florida, pledged his allegiance to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday. He chose the Ryan Day-led program over Notre Dame, Miami, USC, Texas, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan, Georgia and Tennessee.

Caldwell received an offer from the Buckeyes in January last year. Following his commitment to the Ohio-based program, Caldwell has shut down his recruitment, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The analyst shared the news on X/Twitter on Thursday and fans were quick to share their reactions. Most Buckeyes fans were excited to hear Caldwell call their team "Best in America," per On3.

"Best Football Program in The Country!" one fan said.

"Ohio State Recruiting," another fan wrote.

However, some fans are skeptical about Caldwell's decision to close his recruitment right after his commitment.

"Yeah so he says. Give him time, they end up somewhere else," one fan wrote.

"Bad decision young man," another fan said.

"That's weird because Gummo made me realize that I will never need to go to Ohio," another fan commented.

Simeon Caldwell is ranked No. 108 in the country and is the eighth-best safety in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the 13th-best overall recruit from Florida.

Simeon Caldwell spoke about Ohio State Buckeyes after his commitment

Simeon Caldwell became the Buckeyes' 10th commitment from the Class of 2026, per 247Sports.

Caldwell spoke about the program after his commitment and his relationship with the Buckeyes co-defensive coordinator Tim Walton, who happens to be his uncle.

"Knowing he is there and that he has my best interest is important, but without my connection to coach Walton, Ohio State was still the right place for me," Simeon Caldwell said, as per On3. "The academics, the football team, the community and relationships are all there at Ohio State.

"Ohio State is the best program in the country. They are BIA (Best in America) for a reason. It is the best place for me and my family. At Ohio State, it is about family. The team is about brotherhood."

The Buckeyes have landed commitments from four defensemen from the Class of 2026 and are set to acquire more going forward.

