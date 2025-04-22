"You already know": Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou makes playful Anthony Edwards revelation alongside Brayden Burries

Five-star Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou is often compared with 3× NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards. The 6-foot-5 forward has seen the comparisons, and he embraces them.

Ad

In an interview with fellow standout Brayden Burries before the Jordan Brand Classic game, Tounde Yessoufou was asked which player he'd swap lives with. Without hesitation, he confidently mentioned Anthony Edwards.

"You already know, Anthony Edwards." Tounde Said.

Ad

Trending

Tounde was also asked how he feels about the frequent comparisons to the NBA star:

"At first it's funny, but then it started getting crazier, but I'm enjoying it." Tounde said.

Arizona signee Brayden Burries, during the interview, recalled when Tounde walked into a barbershop and asked for an Anthony Edwards-style haircut.

Yessoufou and Burrries played together on Team Air at the Jordan Brand Classic game. Tounde ended the game with 19 points, three rebounds and one assist, contributing to the team's 141-124 victory over Team Flight. Buries contributed two points, seven rebounds and six assists to the victory.

Ad

Tounde also shined at the McDonald's All-American Game, where he contributed 13 points to Team West's 105-92 victory over Team East. He was also electrifying at the Nike Hoops Summit, where he led Team World with 24 points, three assists and two steals.

Tounde Yessoufou's Stats: A Look Back at the Baylor Signee's High School Career

No. 9 ranked Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou kicked off his high school basketball career with St Joseph High School, where he spent his entire high school basketball career.

Ad

As a freshman, he averaged 26.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. His performance led the Knights to first first-place finish in the California Central Section Central Coast Mountain Basketball league and a 27-4 season record.

The following year, he averaged 27.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, leading St. Joseph to the State championship final, where they unfortunately lost against Harvard Westlake. They ended the season with a 28-7 record.

As a Junior, Yessoufou averages 32.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, leading the Knights to a 31-4 season record. He ended his just-concluded senior year with an average of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

With high school basketball now wrapped up, Tounde Yessoufou will join the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference next season. He is the only 2025 class recruit in the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More