"You can't beat this !!! Good sh*t": Fans react as five-star OT Felix Ojo shares a snap with Coach Prime following weekend trip

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo visited Boulder over the weekend as Deion Sanders and the Colorado coaching staff hosted several top-tier recruits for an official visit.

Coach Prime typically doesn't travel to recruit, but his in-person pitch in Boulder is powerful, making Colorado a compelling option for prospects over the past two years.

"#LEGENDARY #GoBuffs @DeionSanders," Ojo tweeted along with a snap with Sanders during the trip.

The 6-foot-7, 283-pound Ojo is the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. A player of his caliber would be a major asset to Colorado’s offense, and Buffs fans flooded the comments with their own recruitment efforts.

"Buff lock. You can't beat this !!! Good shit" one wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Would be a blessing to have you as a Buff!" one wrote.

"Go build with jseat before he go to the league. That line will be yours next. Dare to be different ! 🦬🦬 #skobuffs," one wrote.

Top programs like Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida and Alabama are already in fierce competition for Ojo and On3 currently gives Colorado less than a 1% chance to land him. Still, Buffs fans remain hopeful.

"#SkoBuffs Come be a Buff young man. Coach Prime & Staff will get you to where you want to be. Enjoy your visit," one wrote.

"Love it!! I KNOW you would love playing in Boulder," one wrote.

"You would look good in Colorado black and gold. FELIX OJO is the PERFECT man on the Colorado O-Line," one wrote.

As of now, three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. is Colorado’s sole 2026 commit.

Colorado hosted two more offensive lineman this week besides Felix Ojo

Felix Ojo was the highest-rated offensive line prospect to hit Colorado this week. Joining him were two other offensive line prospects focused on the interior: Deacon Schmitt and Breck Kolojay.

Schmitt, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2026 class, is a local standout from Windsor High School in Colorado. He holds over 20 scholarship offers and is ranked No. 26 at his position nationally, as well as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state.

Meanwhile, Kolojay is a four-star interior offensive lineman from IMG Academy, Florida. He is the No. 23 IOL in the 2026 class and the No. 44 recruit in Florida. He holds offers from Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia and USC.

