  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "You can't beat this !!! Good sh*t": Fans react as five-star OT Felix Ojo shares a snap with Coach Prime following weekend trip

"You can't beat this !!! Good sh*t": Fans react as five-star OT Felix Ojo shares a snap with Coach Prime following weekend trip

By Maliha
Modified May 05, 2025 16:03 GMT
Colorado Black &amp; Gold Spring Game - Source: Getty
Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game - Source: Getty

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo visited Boulder over the weekend as Deion Sanders and the Colorado coaching staff hosted several top-tier recruits for an official visit.

Ad

Coach Prime typically doesn't travel to recruit, but his in-person pitch in Boulder is powerful, making Colorado a compelling option for prospects over the past two years.

"#LEGENDARY #GoBuffs @DeionSanders," Ojo tweeted along with a snap with Sanders during the trip.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 6-foot-7, 283-pound Ojo is the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. A player of his caliber would be a major asset to Colorado’s offense, and Buffs fans flooded the comments with their own recruitment efforts.

"Buff lock. You can't beat this !!! Good shit" one wrote.
Ad
"Would be a blessing to have you as a Buff!" one wrote.
"Go build with jseat before he go to the league. That line will be yours next. Dare to be different ! 🦬🦬 #skobuffs," one wrote.

Top programs like Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida and Alabama are already in fierce competition for Ojo and On3 currently gives Colorado less than a 1% chance to land him. Still, Buffs fans remain hopeful.

Ad
"#SkoBuffs Come be a Buff young man. Coach Prime & Staff will get you to where you want to be. Enjoy your visit," one wrote.
"Love it!! I KNOW you would love playing in Boulder," one wrote.
"You would look good in Colorado black and gold. FELIX OJO is the PERFECT man on the Colorado O-Line," one wrote.
Ad

As of now, three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. is Colorado’s sole 2026 commit.

Colorado hosted two more offensive lineman this week besides Felix Ojo

Felix Ojo was the highest-rated offensive line prospect to hit Colorado this week. Joining him were two other offensive line prospects focused on the interior: Deacon Schmitt and Breck Kolojay.

Schmitt, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2026 class, is a local standout from Windsor High School in Colorado. He holds over 20 scholarship offers and is ranked No. 26 at his position nationally, as well as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state.

Meanwhile, Kolojay is a four-star interior offensive lineman from IMG Academy, Florida. He is the No. 23 IOL in the 2026 class and the No. 44 recruit in Florida. He holds offers from Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia and USC.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications