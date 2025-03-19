"You can change your whole life": Yale Bulldogs DB Josh Tarver reflects on his time at the famed IMG Academy high school football program 

IMG Academy's sprawling 600-acre campus is a bustling center for emerging high school football athletes. With a 5,000-seat stadium for track and football and a sports science center, the high school does not disappoint in infrastructure.

On Wednesday, the high school football factory shared an appreciative post for its class of 2022 alumnus, Josh Tarver, with the following caption:

"Once an Ascender, always an Ascender. Celebrating our very own IMG Academy Football alum, Josh Tarver (Class of 2022), for how he has evolved, both on and off the field. Excited to keep him watching him thrive at the next level!," the post said.

Joshua Traver held the school record for the most receiving touchdowns and career inceptions at IMG. He was the 6A-20 first-team all-district wide receiver and an Academic all-district selection.

Tarver reminisced about his time at IMG and shared some advice for the students. He talked about the biggest lessons he learned in high school:

"You can change your whole life in your time at IMG Academy just by working hard and learning," Traver said. "One of the biggest lessons I learned at IMG Academy, that has stuck with me through college, is that hard work beats off.

Working hard can help you prevent yourself from lacking confidence and help keep you happy with how you are playing."

The high school's facilities are arguably top-notch, and former football director and Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke jokingly stated that college football program facilities could not be on par with what IMG provides.

"The only downfall about going there is that when you leave there to go play college football, the facilities may be worse than what you just had in high school,” Weinke said, per The Athletic.

Notable IMG Academy alumni ft. JC Latham, J.J. McCarthy, among others

In 2023, the NFL disclosed a report regarding high schools that have churned out most NFL players. IMG topped the list, followed by American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Until 2023, IMG boasted 14 alumni who debuted in the NFL. Some of its notable alumni include Tennessee Titans' J.C. Latham, Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy, Baltimore Ravens' Daniel Faalele, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey, New Orleans Saints' Tony Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars' Andre Cisco, and Philadelphia Eagles' Nolan Smith, among others.

The academy was started in 1978 by Nick Bollettieri as a tennis academy, which birthed the likes of Venus and Serena Williams.

