"You have to earn having a trainer": Kansas signee Bryson Tiller's dad opens up on training his son for the pro level

In an interview video shared on Sports Star TV's official Instagram page on Monday, Prep star and Kansas signee Bryson Tiller, along with his dad, discussed the player's basketball journey, recent injury and transition to college basketball.

Ad

Ad

Trending

In the interview, Bryson's dad, Tony Tiller, who was a professional football player, spoke about his role in Bryson's training and development over the years. As Bryson now works with Kansas coaches and trainers, Tony shared his thoughts:

"I think it's a good mix to let somebody else get in there and mix it up with them. Some hear different voice and things of that nature. But I also told him, you know, at early ages, you have to graduate to that right? Like, I don't just give you a trainer. At 12 years old, 13 years old, you have to graduate, and you have to earn having a trainer or earn, having certain things."

Ad

"So I'm in there all the time, you know, a lot of the time talking with them and just kind of working with them from a defensive perspective. Because I, you know my background was playing football as a corner. So a lot of what I look at and see for movement, I think it helps this game a lot."

Ad

Bryson started his journey in sports with baseball, and like his father, he also dabbled in football before he eventually got into basketball:

"I played baseball to begin with. Then he got hurt, kind of boring, so I switched over, you know," Bryson said."I actually played football for one year. It wasn't for me. I like putting the ball in the hoop. So, you know, I stuck with that."

Ad

Speaking on Bryson's ability and skill as a basketball player, Tony expressed his admiration for Bryson's versatility and understanding of the game:

"I love the versatility. I love the fact that he understands how to play the game the right way. He understands how to play the game without the basketball. He understands how to play the game being on the ball. He understands how to set screens, you know, and bigger than anything, he understands how to play defense."

Ad

Bryson Tiller has finished his high school basketball career and is already on campus at the University of Kansas, preparing for his debut with the Jayhawks in the 2025-26 season.

Revisiting Bryson Tiller's high school career

Bryson Tiller kicked off his high school career at Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, where he only spent his freshman season. As a freshman, he averaged 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Ad

Tiller went on to spend his remaining high school basketball career in the Overtime Elite League, where he was first drafted for the Cold Hearts as the first-ever sophomore to sign with OTE. Tiller was, however, traded to the City Reapers midway through the season. He ended up winning the league championship with the Reapers while averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season.

Tiller and the City Reapers also won the OTE championship the following season, while he averaged 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He also finished as one of the top three defensive players of the year that season.

Tiller eventually got recruited by the Kansas Jayhawks as a four-star prospect. He chose the Jayhawks over Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Alabama, and about 20 other college programs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback