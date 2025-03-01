"You have to give them a chance & go through the process": Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame in mix for four-star CB

Four-star cornerback Jaziel Hart from North Cross School in Roanoke, Virginia, continues to rise as one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. The blue-chip recruit picked up his latest offer from Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame on Tuesday and announced the news on X.

Hart tagged Freeman, defensive analyst Jevaughn Codlin and defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Mike Mickens in his post.

"NOTRE DAME offered Baby!!! ☘️☘️☘️@_CoachCod @CoachMickens @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball #AGTG God is goood!" Hart tweeted.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect holds over 20 scholarship offers and has scheduled official visits to Penn State, Virginia Tech, Michigan and Tennessee. However, with Notre Dame's prestige, he wants to keep them in consideration.

“Having the national championship runner-up call and delivering a full scholarship to the University of Notre Dame was a great feeling," Hart told Irish Sports Daily. "It means a lot, especially knowing my education plays into it. ... With Notre Dame being a top program, you have to give them a chance and go through the process."

Notre Dame hired former West Virginia assistant secondary coach Jevaughn Codlin as an analyst last week. Codlin had been in touch with Hart since his time at Virginia Tech and played a role in getting him to the Irish coaching staff's attention.

"I’ve always supported him, and I was happy to see him get the Notre Dame job," Hart said. "It was a great feeling to get back in touch with him and get things rolling with him at a new program.”

As of now, Penn State is considered the leader in Hart's recruitment, and On3 gives the Nittany Lions an 85.8% chance of securing his commitment. The next big task for the Irish coaching staff is to host him for a visit to secure an initial edge.

What Jaziel Hart could bring to Notre Dame

Notre Dame has seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 10 in the nation. If Jaziel Hart commits to the Irish this cycle, he will join four-star prospect Chaston Smith in the cornerback room.

“The strengths of my game are my IQ, being able to read a lot of things and pick out a lot of things players do,” Hart told Irish Sports Daily about his potential. “Playing receiver, I can put myself in the receiver’s shoes whenever I play defensive back. I am working on keeping my eye discipline and playing through hands."

Hart is the No. 72 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 16 recruit in Virginia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He plans to announce his commitment on July 3 following his official visits.

