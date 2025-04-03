"You know where’s home": Four-star Michigan WR commit recruits nation's top 10 RB Javian Osborne

Michigan has been closely monitoring four-star running back Javian Osborne's recruitment for months. Sherrone Moore and his staff took a step forward in their pursuit of the Forney High School (Texas) standout as Osborne announced that the Wolverines and Notre Dame are his final two choices, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Monday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Michigan’s 2026 commit, four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, has been actively recruiting Osborne to join him in Ann Arbor. Under Fawcett’s post, Pile made his pitch.

"You know where’s HO〽️E," Pile tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pile, who has been committed to the Wolverines since October, is one of three players pledged to Michigan’s 2026 class.

Osborne could be a major offensive addition alongside Pile. As a junior in the 2024 season, he totaled 1,227 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 188 carries, along with 167 receiving yards and three TDs on 10 catches. He is the No. 8 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 14 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ad

Michigan and Notre Dame's standing in Javian Osborne's recruitment

Javian Osborne was once considered likely to choose Texas, but with the Longhorns out of the picture, many believe he could land at Michigan. The Wolverines indirectly benefited from the Detroit Lions' hiring of former Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice earlier this offseason. Osborne also made an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor last weekend.

Ad

However, Notre Dame has become a serious contender after hosting him for a successful unofficial visit a few weeks ago. Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman predicted that Notre Dame could secure his commitment.

247Sports' Mike Roach shared a different notion.

"I've heard some talk that Michigan is going to have to fight for it if they want to keep Notre Dame off, and so I would still lean towards Michigan," Roach wrote on Wednesdy. "I think they've got a long-term investment in this. I think they've got the long-term relationship, but it's tight."

Javian Osborne will take official visits to Michigan on June 20 and Notre Dame on June 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback