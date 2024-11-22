"You mean blindly throwing money at it?": NCAAF fans react to 5-star DL being linked to Michigan following Bryce Underwood's flip from LSU

The Michigan Wolverines are now looking to make a play on five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart after successfully flipping the pledge of No. 1 prospect Bryce Underwood. Stewart is being courted by some of the best programs in the country, but the LSU Tigers are the favorites to land him, as per On3.

According to the website, the Tigers have a 67.2% chance of landing the defenseman, followed by Oregon, Ohio State and USC. Michigan, however, is set to make a push to acquire the five-star prospect, despite not being in the running for him till a few weeks ago.

On3 Recruits shared a post on X, confirming Michigan's interest in landing Stewart.

"Michigan is looking to make a late move on 5-star DL Jahkeem Stewart, per @SWiltfong," read the caption of the post.

Naturally, this post created a lot of buzz as fans flocked in to express their opinions on the Wolverines' attempt to sign the prospect. Some were skeptical about Michigan throwing money to Stewart for his commitment.

"'Late move.' You mean blindly throwing money at it?" One fan said.

"This is where we draw the line," another fan commented.

"Michigan went from complaining about other teams buying players to complaining emptying the bank account," another fan wrote.

However, a few fans are excited to see the Wolverines try their luck with Stewart.

"michigan needa chill," one fan wrote.

"Just getting started," another fan commented.

"Come Join Bryce. GoBlue," another fan said.

Jahkeem Stewart is ranked No. 16 nationally and is the third-best defensive lineman in the country, as per On3. He is also the best overall prospect from the state of Louisiana.

USC hosted five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart on Nov. 16

Jahkeem Stewart, a five-star defensive lineman from New Orleans, Louisiana, was in California for his visit to USC on Nov. 16. The Trojans are a part of Stewart's final shortlist of programs, which also includes Ohio State, Oregon and LSU.

According to the defenseman's trainer, Clyde Alexander, he "loves" the program and the South California region.

"He loves SC," Alexander told On3. "Jahkeem is one of those kids he really wants to be successful outside of football. USC is one of those places, there is a lot of different companies, Fortune 500 companies and a lot of opportunities in that Los Angeles area."

USC has already landed commitments from 21 athletes from the Class of 2025, as per 247Sports. The Trojans' class is currently ranked No. 14 in the country, according to the recruiting website.

