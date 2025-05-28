"You need some Dan Lanning magic!": Fans react as Oregon battles for four-star prospect in the Class of 2026

Dan Lanning and the Oregon staff are in the hunt for four-star linebacker Nick Abrams in the 2026 class. Besides the Ducks, the McDonogh School (Maryland) standout also got Alabama, Georgia and Michigan in a strong final group.

In April, Abrams revealed his final four schools, and this week, he reignited buzz around his college decision, tweeting:

"Where is home??#RollTide #GoDawgs#GoBlue #ScoDucks."

The 6-2, 220-pound Abrams told On3 that all four programs has an equal shot at landing him, as they all offer compelling opportunities. However, Oregon fans have been vocal in trying to sway him toward Eugene and coach Lanning.

"You need some Dan Lanning magic!," a netizen commented.

"Only one team has @CoachDanLanning," a fan wrote.

Abrams has been a standout at McDonogh, amassing 113 total tackles (including 39 solo and 11 for loss), four sacks, an interception and a blocked extra point over two varsity seasons. If he commits to Oregon, he would be a key piece of the Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class, joining fellow four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips.

"Hopefully Oregon. The PNW is underrated," one wrote.

"Come out west to the green and yellow and get coached up for your professional career in 3-4 years... #ScoDucks," a netizen added.

"#scoducks all the way!," a person commented.

"come join the flock my G," one added.

Abrams is the No. 14 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Maryland, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Nick Abrams will officially visit Oregon in June

Nick Abrams received the Oregon offer on Jan. 28 and already has a big connection at Eugene, as his former high school teammate and four-star cornerback Brandon Finney signed with the Ducks 2025 class.

Abrams will visit the Ducks on June 20. His most recent trip to Dan Lanning's program was on April 19. He shared the experience with On3:

“I loved the exposure I got on the visit. I got to talk to the players and pick their brains. We talked about culture, and it was a great experience for me. I understand why they chose Oregon, and it was great to hear."

"Then you have coach Tosh Lupoi, coach Dan Lanning and B-Mic (Brian Michalowski) – great linebacker coaches. Coach B-Mic has developed players and helped put money in their pockets."

Abrams officially visited Georgia on May 16. He also has trips lined up for Michigan on June 6 and Alabama on June 13.

