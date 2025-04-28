"You are a nightmare for any defense!" Fans react as five-star Oregon signee Dakorien Moore makes jaw-dropping catch

Five-star wide receiver signee Dakorien Moore stole the show during Oregon’s spring game on Saturday, as the Ducks got their first glimpse at the incoming wave of talent. Moore was one of the nation's top recruits in the 2025 class, and he proved his talent with a phenomenal 35-yard sideline catch in the first quarter.
"Appreciate all the Oregon Ducks fans who we’re at the spring game today!! Outstanding atmosphere @oregonfootball 🦆🦆," Moore tweeted following the game.
Few freshmen in Oregon history have entered with as much hype as Moore. After his strong showing at the spring game, fans’ excitement only grew.
"Boss you are a nightmare for any defense! Excited to watch you help and lead the team this year!" one wrote.
"I was watching from home. You are the real deal! Duck fans are pumped you choose to be a Duck. Teams are going to hate to try and cover you," one said.
"Let's go kid! You looked ready!" another one commented.
The 2024 season saw true freshman wide receivers like Jeremiah Smith make a difference at the highest level. Ducks fans are now hoping to see explosive performances from Moore as well in the 2025 season.
"You are going to be special man, make good off the field decisions. Go Ducks!!!!" one wrote.
"Going to be a fun Season, Glad you are part of the team 👊," another one tweeted.
"I’m glad you’re a Duck, Dakorien! Can’t wait to watch you ball out this season. ScoDucks!" one commented.
Moore entered Oregon as one of the highest-rated recruits in school history, unanimously ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. The next step is translating his dominant high school play into college success.
Oregon WR coach Ross Douglass praises Dakorien Moore
During the Polynesian Bowl in January, Dakorien Moore turned heads by delivering an incredible one-handed, 75-yard touchdown catch. Since then, leading up to this week's spring game, excitement about his talent has continued to build.
Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas couldn’t help but commend Moore’s relentless drive to keep improving.
"What sticks out to me is he's a young, ascending player who's very, very talented, and he wants to be great," Douglas said on April 5, via Ducks Wire earlier. "He just has to get reps. He has to adjust to the speed of the game. He's doing everything he can to make sure he's a good football player."
Besides Moore, Oregon’s 2025 class also features four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry.