"You are a nightmare for any defense!" Fans react as five-star Oregon signee Dakorien Moore makes jaw-dropping catch

Five-star wide receiver signee Dakorien Moore stole the show during Oregon’s spring game on Saturday, as the Ducks got their first glimpse at the incoming wave of talent. Moore was one of the nation's top recruits in the 2025 class, and he proved his talent with a phenomenal 35-yard sideline catch in the first quarter.

Ad

"Appreciate all the Oregon Ducks fans who we’re at the spring game today!! Outstanding atmosphere @oregonfootball 🦆🦆," Moore tweeted following the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Few freshmen in Oregon history have entered with as much hype as Moore. After his strong showing at the spring game, fans’ excitement only grew.

"Boss you are a nightmare for any defense! Excited to watch you help and lead the team this year!" one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I was watching from home. You are the real deal! Duck fans are pumped you choose to be a Duck. Teams are going to hate to try and cover you," one said.

"Let's go kid! You looked ready!" another one commented.

The 2024 season saw true freshman wide receivers like Jeremiah Smith make a difference at the highest level. Ducks fans are now hoping to see explosive performances from Moore as well in the 2025 season.

Ad

"You are going to be special man, make good off the field decisions. Go Ducks!!!!" one wrote.

"Going to be a fun Season, Glad you are part of the team 👊," another one tweeted.

"I’m glad you’re a Duck, Dakorien! Can’t wait to watch you ball out this season. ScoDucks!" one commented.

Ad

Moore entered Oregon as one of the highest-rated recruits in school history, unanimously ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. The next step is translating his dominant high school play into college success.

Oregon WR coach Ross Douglass praises Dakorien Moore

During the Polynesian Bowl in January, Dakorien Moore turned heads by delivering an incredible one-handed, 75-yard touchdown catch. Since then, leading up to this week's spring game, excitement about his talent has continued to build.

Ad

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas couldn’t help but commend Moore’s relentless drive to keep improving.

"What sticks out to me is he's a young, ascending player who's very, very talented, and he wants to be great," Douglas said on April 5, via Ducks Wire earlier. "He just has to get reps. He has to adjust to the speed of the game. He's doing everything he can to make sure he's a good football player."

Besides Moore, Oregon’s 2025 class also features four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More