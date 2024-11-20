"You’re not committed if you’re visiting other places": Oklahoma Sooners HC Brent Venables sounds warning shot to commits visiting other schools

Brent Venables has expressed his disapproval of commits visiting other programs. The Oklahoma football coach responded to questions about the controversial subject in the wake of his five-star commit's schedule to visit rival Texas.

“If you're visiting other schools, then to me you're not committed,” Venables said, per On3 reporter George Stoia on Tuesday.

Five-star offensive line commit Michael Fasusi is scheduled to visit the Longhorns this weekend when they face Kentucky. Fasusi, who committed to Oklahoma in August over Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri, was originally scheduled to watch the Sooners against Alabama this weekend.

However, the talented lineman from Lewisville, Texas, who remains a big target for the Longhorns, changed his plans and will be at the Texas game instead. This doesn't appear to go well with Brent Venables, whose team has been struggling on the gridiron this season.

The Sooners’ first SEC season has been nothing short of disappointing, with a 1-5 record in conference play and a 5-5 overall record this season. Their next game is against Alabama, who, despite transitioning into its post-Nick Saban period, is 8-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play this season.

Is Michael Fasusi’s commitment to Brent Venables’ Oklahoma final?

Despite his commitment to Oklahoma, Fasusi has not ruled out the possibility of flipping his commitment to another program. He pointed out, however, that it would not be just his decision to make but one for his family.

“It would have to take not just flipping me but also flipping my family," he told On3. "Because I made this decision based on what I'm feeling and what they're feeling. If I'm feeling good and my family is feeling good about it, it is what it is.”

He has also expressed ways in which the SEC leader Texas has stood out for him.

“The culture at Texas has always stood out," Fasusi said. "The next thing for me with Texas is all of the resources there and around Austin. They have a lot of great opportunities.”

Nevertheless, Texas is not the only in-state program with a strong interest in Fasusi. He is also on the radar of Texas A&M, and it is reported he is scheduled to see the Aggies in action when they take on Texas on Nov. 30.

Brent Venables’ apprehension is understandable considering that National Signing Day is two weeks away and commitments are getting flipped. A turnaround may be out of the box for the Sooners this season, but a victory against Alabama in their next game will be important.

