  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "You’re about to wake up the nation!": Fans react as elite prospect Brandon Arrington Jr. sets California Winter Championship sprinting record

"You’re about to wake up the nation!": Fans react as elite prospect Brandon Arrington Jr. sets California Winter Championship sprinting record

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Feb 10, 2025 23:10 GMT
Five-star football prospect, Brandon Arrington
Five-star football prospect, Brandon Arrington

Five-star football prospect Brandon Arrington has set California Winter Championship records in the 60- and 150-meter runs. The 2026 two-sport athlete celebrated the feat on X, formerly Twitter, posting a screenshot of his record times.

“I'm bout to wake most of y'all up. Stop sleeping on the West Coast!!” Arrington wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Several fans in the comments section of Arrington’s post shared their reactions.

A netizen, Stephanie, affirmed Arrington's caption:

“You’re about to wake up the nation! Those are some amazing times.”

Meanwhile, a Michigan fan, Bluecrue, is dreaming up a potential partnership between Wolverines enrollee Bryce Underwood and Arrington. They posted a screenshot of Underwood's ratings and wrote:

“There's only one guy who can fully utilize your speed.”

However, a fan of the USC Trojans, Chris Will, associated Arrington's words with the Trojans’ spirit:

“Those sound like Trojan words! Lead the come back.”

Similarly, a Nebraska fan, Brice Williams SZN, identified that the prospect will do well with the Cornhuskers:

“You will be electric next to the greatest Husker recruit of all time.”

On the other hand, an Oregon fan, KOD_Mallard, is convinced Arrington is meant to be a Duck:

"Speed. Meant to be a Duck.”

However, a USC fan, KD, linked the five-star prospect’s reference to the West Coast with the Trojans:

“SC is the west coast!”

Brandon Arrington's recruitment update

Brandon Arrington (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) is a five-star athlete prospect, ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 athlete in his class and the No. 9 overall prospect nationally.

Playing football as well as running track for Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California, he has been described by 247Sports’ Greg Biggins as “one of the fastest sprinters in the country.”

Arrington is not limited to a position on the football field, having exhibited proficiency in playing cornerback or receiver, also featuring as a return man. He is highly sought-after by college programs, collecting not less than 41 offers, according to 247Sports.

However, he has focused on 12 programs from which he'll choose his final destination. They are USC, Alabama, Oregon, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and UCLA.

After attending Oregon’s Junior Day event on Jan. 25, Brandon Arrington has another visit to Eugene scheduled for June 13.

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी